Herzog: Israel cannot fight war while waging political battles at home

President Isaac Herzog on Thursday cautioned that the government’s pursuit of controversial policies is threatening national unity at a time when the public is already bearing the burden of war.
"It is inconceivable to send our sons to the front while at the same time promoting controversial measures that deepen divisions within the nation," Herzog said.
His remarks, made during a public address, come amid growing frustration over military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men. With thousands of reservists called up in recent weeks, Herzog’s comments reflect the concerns of many Israelis who feel that wartime sacrifice is being unevenly distributed.
Herzog’s statement comes as the government moves forward with policies that critics say exacerbate societal rifts. The issue of military conscription for the ultra-Orthodox has long been a flashpoint in Israeli politics, but the war has intensified public scrutiny, with many arguing that all sectors of society should share in the national defense effort.
Beyond conscription, Herzog expressed concern over broader political decisions that he believes risk weakening national cohesion. "Unfortunately, we are witnessing a series of unilateral actions whose impact on national resilience deeply concerns me," he said.
The president also addressed the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire and its devastating impact on hostages and their families. "We cannot resume fighting to fulfill the sacred duty of bringing the hostages home while ignoring or failing to support their anguished families, who are enduring hell on earth," he said.
"So many bereaved families, thousands of citizens I meet every week—including today—are pleading and crying out to prevent further division and polarization," Herzog continued. "They seek unity, love of Israel, preservation of the state, and a full, comprehensive and independent investigation into the terrible disaster."
Political tensions escalate
Herzog’s remarks came just hours before the government was set to vote on the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. The controversial move has raised concerns about internal instability at a time when Israel is still engaged in a prolonged military campaign. Additionally, on Sunday, ministers are expected to discuss the possible removal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, a decision that is likely to spark further political turmoil.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official X account posted—and later deleted—a statement accusing the "deep state" of working against right-wing leaders in both Israel and the United States. The post read: "In America and Israel, when a strong right wing leader wins an election, the deep state, serving the left, manipulates the judicial system to thwart the will of the people. They will not win—not in Israel and not in America. We stand strong together."
The post was quickly removed but later reuploaded in Hebrew on Netanyahu’s personal account. Shortly afterward, Netanyahu released a TikTok video in which he used artificial intelligence to illustrate what he called the workings of the "deep state."
Following Netanyahu’s post, Herzog took to his rarely used official X account to issue a contrasting message. "Israel’s strong and independent judicial system is an asset to our democracy, and the president takes great pride in it," he wrote.
A call for leadership and unity
Throughout his speech, Herzog repeatedly emphasized the need for responsible governance during wartime, urging decision-makers to consider whether their actions serve the national interest.
"It is unthinkable not to listen to the people and to seek broad agreements," he said. "Even if I am the last one calling for this, I will give everything to achieve understanding and consensus."