Sirens sound in Jerusalem area as missile fired from Yemen shot down

IDF says Air Force intercepted missile before crossing into Israeli airspace in second attack from Yemen in a day

Air raid sirens sounded in the Jerusalem area Thursday evening following a missile launch from Yemen, marking the second such attack in less than a day.
The IDF said the Air Force intercepted the missile before it crossed into Israeli territory.
Earlier Thursday, a pre-dawn missile attack from Yemen targeted multiple Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Rishon LeZion, before being intercepted by the Israeli Air Force.
The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for previous missile and drone attacks on Israel, framing them as retaliation for the war in Gaza.
The U.S. has been conducting military operations against the Houthis in response to their attacks on regional shipping and Israeli targets.
