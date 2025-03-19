Ben-Gvir and allies rejoin government after two-month hiatus

The Knesset on Wednesday approved the return of Itamar Ben-Gvir’s far-right Otzma Yehudit party to the governing coalition, two months after its ministers resigned in protest over the temporary ceasefire in Gaza.
The vote reinstated Ben-Gvir as national security minister, Amichai Eliyahu as heritage minister and Yitzhak Wasserlauf as minister for the Negev and Galilee, bolstering the coalition’s majority to 68 seats ahead of a crucial budget vote.
The 65-46 vote in favor of the appointments was met with applause from coalition members, while opposition lawmakers walked out in protest during the swearing-in ceremony.
The attorney general’s office had opposed Ben-Gvir’s reinstatement, citing concerns over his previous remarks against Israel’s judiciary and law enforcement. However, the government unanimously approved his appointment on Tuesday, overriding legal objections.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi used the occasion to launch a blistering attack on Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, accusing her of politicizing the legal system and vowing that Ben-Gvir would soon vote for her dismissal. "She wants to control the government, but we will let the voters decide," Karhi said.
Ahead of the vote, the Likud and Otzma Yehudit parties announced a deal for the far-right faction’s return to government. Ben-Gvir later posted a photo with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on social media, captioning it: "Together with strength, for the people of Israel."
His return came after weeks of negotiations, with Ben-Gvir demanding not only the resumption of military operations in Gaza but also steps to dismiss the attorney general and fire Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. While these demands were initially dismissed, recent political shifts paved the way for his comeback.
Following the vote, Ben-Gvir declared: "I am resuming my leadership of the National Security Ministry. There is much work ahead, and I will continue implementing my policies in the Israel Police and prison service. Otzma Yehudit is back in the coalition, and Israel has resumed intense fighting in Gaza. Together, we will act for all of Israel."