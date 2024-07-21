IDF attacks Hezbollah missile depot, rockets from Lebanon spark large fire in the Golan

The IDF carried out an attack overnight in Lebanon in the area between the towns of Adlon and al-Kharaib, north of Tyre, about 30 kilometers from the Israel-Lebanese border, aimed at a Hezbollah weapons depot.

IDF attacks on Ablon, Lebanon

According to reports in Lebanon, the residents of al-Kharaib were asked to stay in their homes due to explosions and shrapnel in the area, following what was described as the "Israeli attack." According to the Lebanese National News Agency, some people were wounded in the attack, and the Sidon-Tyre road is blocked in both directions as a result.

On Saturday evening, rocket alert sirens sounded in the Golan Heights and the Galilee; two IDF soldiers were moderately and lightly injured from shrapnel and evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital. The dozens of rockets and UAVs launched by Hezbollah sparked a large fire in the Banias Nature Reserve in the Golan due to shrapnel and pieces of burning interceptors.

Uri Kellner, head of the Golan Regional Council, told Ynet that "tonight the Banias reserve on the slopes of the Golan burned down. The fire comes after the tragic death of Noa and Nir Baranes last week. We demand that deterrence and security be returned to the North. The Golan and the communities in the north are a national strategic shield. The government must appreciate the continued resilience of the residents in the Golan, who insist on staying here and holding the borders, and accordingly provide assistance and financial support to the residents."

Later, the head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, Amit Sofer, referred to the Israeli attacks in Yemen , and said that: "We are proud of the appropriate response of the IDF in Yemen. In the next name committee we might consider changing the name of Moshav Avivim to Tel Avivim or Tel Aviv. Perhaps this way the State of Israel will react strongly when missiles or drones fall on the moshav again, as has been the case for nine months. We demand that the State of Israel treat the attacks in the north exactly as it treats the attacks in the center of the country."

Fire in the Banias Nature Reserve followig Hezbollah rocket attacks on the Golan Heights ( Video: Alon Inbar )

Head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and Chairman

The head of the regional council, Meta Asher, and the chairman of the Confrontation Line Forum, Moshe Davidovich, also responded, saying that "one small drone in Tel Aviv and all of Yemen is burning. Hundreds of drones and thousands of Burkan missiles later, the north is burning and the government is ignoring us and silent." Interior Minister Moshe Arbel also commented on the events in the north: "The quick response to the murderous attack from Yemen on Tel Aviv within a day is exactly what is required even when the attack is on Metula, Ayelet Hashachar, Kiryat Shmona and Meteh Asher. One law for all our communities. There is no room for favoring Tel Aviv over any other community in Israel."

Matan , the son of Noa and Nir Baranes, referred to the UAV that was launched from Yemen and exploded in Tel Aviv on Friday, killing city resident Yevgeny Perder, and compared it to the situation in the north of the country. He wrote in a story on his Instagram account that "when a couple of parents were murdered in the Golan they went forward with the broadcast of "Dancing with the Stars". When there is a drone attck in Tel Aviv there is a special broadcast at 4 a.m. Everyone here is equal, but some are more equal and less equal."