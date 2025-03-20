Sirens jolt central Israel awake as IDF intercepts Yemen missile

Alerts issued for Tel Aviv, Rishon LeZion and Ramat Gan and numerous other localities; IDF says shot down threat before crossing into Israeli territory

Air raid sirens blared across central Israel early Thursday as a missile attack from Yemen targeted multiple cities, including Tel Aviv, Rishon LeZion and Ramat Gan.
The pre-dawn strike, part of ongoing regional tensions, sent residents scrambling for shelter.
The IDF said the threat was shot down by the Israeli Air Force prior to crossing into Israeli territory.
Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol
