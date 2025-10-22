Slain hostage Tal Haimi laid to rest after return from Gaza: ‘You returned whole, I touched every part of you’

At the Nir Yitzhak cemetery on Wednesday, hundreds gathered to bid farewell to Tal Haimi, 41, who was returned from Gaza the night before. A member of the kibbutz’s emergency squad, Haimi was killed in combat and left behind his wife, Ella, and four children — including baby Lotan, whom he never met.

In a moving eulogy, Ella Haimi described her final goodbye and the recording she played for him of their infant son’s laughter. “I planned this day for so long,” she said. “This is the ending you deserve, Tal. Nothing you went through in the past two years reflected who you really were. I’m happy you came back to us, but even happier for you — you can rest now. You’re safe. I touched every part of you. Even your 9255th Paratroopers Battalion shirt came back with you.”

2 View gallery Slain hostage Tal Haimi laid to rest ( Photo: Dana Reany )

She spoke of how she tried to bridge the two years since his abduction. “I told you what happened since we parted. There’s one child you never met, but he knows you. I played him saying ‘Daddy’ and laughing — I hope you heard it. The kids are your greatest achievement. They’re proud, but they miss you terribly.”

Ella also paid tribute to Lior Rodiaf, Tal’s close friend who remains missing. “You and Lior had a bond that went beyond age. You both fought with courage to protect our home. People will call you heroes, but for you, it was just another mission.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/ AFP )

She recalled the simplicity of his character — how he would fall asleep washing dishes or refuse to order at restaurants, content with the kids’ leftovers. “You were our standard of quality in this world,” she said. “I was proud to be your wife and I’m proud to be your widow.”

Announcing that the family will return to the kibbutz, she declared, “The Haimi family is home in Nir Yitzhak. That’s what you would have wanted.” She ended with a plea for unity: “We’ve suffered enough. Bring everyone home, then rebuild this nation together.”