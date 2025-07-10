Netanyahu to hostage families: Goal after 60-day truce is to end the war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to return to Israel in the coming days after a four-day visit to Washington and two meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump. However, the trip ended without a breakthrough in the negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, despite officials claiming progress had been made in the talks.
Netanyahu told families of hostages, who were in Washington to urge him to accept a deal, that a comprehensive agreement to bring all the hostages home was not yet possible. He added that he and Trump have "plans" that cannot be disclosed and urged the families to be patient.
According to him, the release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies during the first 60 days of the deal is part of a process that is ultimately meant to end the war and secure the release of the remaining hostages. That is the goal, he told the families, adding, “You need to be patient.”
Some among the families expressed concern that Netanyahu might once again be swayed by his far-right coalition partners and back away from some of the understandings reached in Washington.
Mediators in Doha, where the negotiations are ongoing, are awaiting the arrival of U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, who they hope may help advance the talks.
An Israeli official said on Thursday that a ceasefire in Gaza could be achieved within one to two weeks, but not within days. In a briefing to reporters, the senior official said both sides have agreed in principle to a 60-day truce, which Israel would use to work toward a permanent ceasefire. During that time, Hamas would be expected to disarm. “If Hamas refuses, we will move toward military action,” he said.
Ynet's Nadav Eyal reported earlier that Israel has tentatively agreed to allow Qatar and other countries to begin channeling resources and funds for Gaza’s reconstruction during a potential ceasefire. Hamas insists on this as a sign of serious intent to end the war. Israel, however, demands that Qatar not control the funds alone and that other nations be involved as well.
The matter was raised during this week's talks in Washington with a Qatari delegation, which coincided with Netanyahu’s visit to push for a hostage deal. Regional powers, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have refused to commit to Gaza’s reconstruction until Israel confirms the war has ended.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that he hoped a ceasefire in Gaza could soon be reached. “I think we are close, and perhaps we are closer than we have been recently,” Rubio said.