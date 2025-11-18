Netanyahu praises Trump after UN approves Gaza plan and Hamas issues rejection

The Security Council voted to endorse Trump’s plan

and authorize an international stabilization force for Gaza. The resolution, which includes the president’s 20-point plan as an annex, outlines a framework for a ceasefire, a hostage-release deal and a transitional governing body that would oversee reconstruction. It also authorizes member states to join a Trump-led Board of Peace to guide redevelopment and economic recovery, and empowers the stabilization force to help demilitarize Gaza by collecting weapons and dismantling military infrastructure.