Netanyahu praises Trump after UN approves Gaza plan and Hamas issues rejection

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday praised President Donald Trump after the UN Security Council adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution on ending the war in Gaza. In a statement, he said the state of Israel applauds Trump and “his tireless and devoted team,” adding that the courage of Israeli soldiers and Trump’s diplomatic efforts “helped bring home all of the living hostages and most of the deceased ones.”
The Security Council voted to endorse Trump’s plan and authorize an international stabilization force for Gaza. The resolution, which includes the president’s 20-point plan as an annex, outlines a framework for a ceasefire, a hostage-release deal and a transitional governing body that would oversee reconstruction. It also authorizes member states to join a Trump-led Board of Peace to guide redevelopment and economic recovery, and empowers the stabilization force to help demilitarize Gaza by collecting weapons and dismantling military infrastructure.
Hamas rejected the measure, saying it fails to uphold Palestinian rights and seeks to impose an international trusteeship on the territory. The group said giving the stabilization force responsibilities inside Gaza, including disarmament, strips it of neutrality and makes it a party to the conflict.
The Palestinian Authority welcomed the resolution and signaled readiness to join its implementation, a shift diplomats said was key to preventing a Russian veto. Russia and China abstained.
U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz said the plan “charts a possible pathway for Palestinian self-determination,” envisioning a Gaza that rises “free from terror’s shadow.”
The measure has fueled political tensions in Israel because it references the possibility of eventual Palestinian statehood, conditioned on Palestinian Authority reforms and progress in rebuilding Gaza. Netanyahu, facing pressure from right-wing members of his coalition, reiterated that Israel opposes Palestinian statehood and vowed to demilitarize Gaza “the easy way or the hard way.”