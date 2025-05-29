Saudi media says Israel, Hamas agree on ceasefire

Saudi outlet Al Arabiya reported Thursday night that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a 60-day ceasefire, with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to announce the agreement shortly. The report came two hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel accepted the updated framework offered by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

According to the report, Witkoff was briefed on the deal though there has been no Israeli confirmation on the matter. Al Arabiya cited unnamed sources saying: “The parties agreed to a 60-day ceasefire. The U.S. envoy has been informed. Trump is expected to announce the details within hours.”

Israeli officials commented shortly after the report was recieved, saying Israel had no knowledge of Hamas' agreement to the term. Meanwhile, Hamas is set to hold a press conference at 9 p.m. local time.

During a meeting earlier today with the hostages’ families, Netanyahu said Israel accepts the proposal. Hamas, however, issued a statement saying its leadership had received the updated Witkoff proposal from mediators and is “studying it responsibly, while safeguarding the interests of our people, ensuring humanitarian aid and striving for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.”

The proposed deal, presented to Israel overnight, would begin with a formal declaration of a 60-day ceasefire. Within the first week, Hamas would release 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 others, in two phases. Of the 58 hostages still held in Gaza, Israeli officials believe 20 are alive and “up to 38” are deceased.

During the ceasefire, negotiations would take place to end the war. If an agreement is reached on the principles for ending the war, all remaining hostages—both living and deceased—would be released.

If not, according to sources familiar with the terms, Israel would retain the option to resume military operations. Another possibility being discussed is extending the ceasefire in exchange for the release of additional hostages.

Under the framework, Israel would release 125 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,111 additional Palestinian inmates arrested after October 7. It would also return the bodies of 180 terrorists in two phases. On the 10th day of the ceasefire, Hamas would submit a full list with detailed medical reports on the remaining living hostages.

If the deal moves forward, Trump is expected to officially announce the ceasefire, with the U.S., Qatar and Egypt acting as guarantors. Witkoff is expected to arrive in the region to finalize the terms.

Reports published Thursday suggested the UN would resume distribution of humanitarian aid to Gaza, replacing the American firm currently overseeing operations. Israel would also withdraw to its pre-war lines—remaining along the Philadelphi Corridor but pulling back from the Morag Corridor.

However, a senior Israeli official disputed those reports Thursday night, saying, “Contrary to what’s been published, the Witkoff framework currently on the table does not define a new line for our troop deployment, nor does it determine how aid will be distributed during the ceasefire.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel accepts the framework for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza proposed by US envoy Steve Witkoff . Netanyahu spoke with the families of hostages who were killed and were still held by Hamas.

Senior Israeli officials said Hamas may not agree to the deal because it does not include a commitment to end the war. If Hamas accepts the proposal, it will likely be approved by the cabinet, they said, adding that although far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir would likely vote against it, they would have no reason to bring down the government.

Under the framework, the 10 living hostages and half of the deceased will be returned in two phases, a week apart. The fate of the remaining hostages would depend on the outcome of the ceasefire negotiations. If no agreement is reached within the 60-day period, Israel would have the option to resume military operations.

Families of the hostages are deeply concerned about who will be included in the initial list for release. Israeli officials acknowledge that choosing between hostages is a "cruel decision" that could "tear families apart." While Israel has requested the prioritization of humanitarian cases, officials admitted that after more than 600 days under harsh captivity conditions, "everyone is already considered humanitarian."

If implemented, the ceasefire would see humanitarian aid to Gaza restored through the United Nations and international organizations. This would mark a reversal of Israel’s efforts to bypass Hamas in delivering aid directly to Gaza residents. Critics warn that a reprise of the old distribution method could strengthen Hamas’ control over the enclave.