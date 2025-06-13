Iran warns of 'severe response'; threatens US, Israel to pay heavily, after Israel's strike

"Iran is planning a severe response to the Israeli attack," an Iranian security official told Reuters. Iran's Armed Forces Spokesperson said Israel and the U.S. will pay a heavy price for the Israeli attack.

Iranian state media confirmed on Friday that Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Chief Hossein Salami was killed in the Israeli strike.

A security source reported that there is a growing likelihood that the Iranian military leadership, including the Iranian Chief of Staff and senior nuclear scientists, were eliminated in the initial strike carried out by the IDF in Iran.

Aftermath of an IDF strike on Iran





4 View gallery Smoke rising after Israel attacks Natanz nuclear facility in Iran

4 View gallery Fereydoun Abbasi ( Photo: AP )

The Iranian state television showed images of smoke rising from the Natanz nuclear facility, which reportedly came under attack and confirmed that Fereydoun Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, two senior nuclear scientists were killed.

According to reports in Iran, some of the targets in Israel's opening strike on Friday were residential buildings in the neighborhood where Iran's top military commanders reside and the headquarters of the IRGC were also attacked.

4 View gallery Aftermath of an Israeli strike on Iran

4 View gallery Aftermath of an Israeli strike on Iran ( Photo: Majid Asgaripour / WANA )

The New York Times cited four senior Iranian officials who said the Israeli attack targeted six military bases in the area of the capital, Tehran including the complex at Parchin

Saudi Arabia's Al Hadath network said Israel attacked the nuclear production chain, heavy water and nuclear installations.

According to a report in Axios citing a senior Israeli official, the Mossad led a series of covert sabotage operations deep inside Iran, in addition to air strikes in Iran carried out by the Israeli Air Force. The Israeli strike began with an attack on Iran's missile capabilities.