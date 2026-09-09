After years of tension, Israel opens first embassy in Slovenia under new government

Israel opened its first permanent embassy in Slovenia on Wednesday, marking a sharp turnaround after years of strained relations under the country’s previous government.
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar inaugurated the embassy in Ljubljana alongside Slovenian Foreign Minister Tone Kajzer, months after Prime Minister Janez Jansa returned to power at the head of a center-right government that has moved quickly to rebuild ties with Israel.
“This is the first resident embassy in Slovenia, it is indeed a historic day,” Sa'ar said at a joint news conference. “This is a clear expression of Israel’s commitment to our friendship and to its future.”
Relations had deteriorated significantly under the previous Slovenian government, which recognized a Palestinian state, barred Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from entering the country, halted arms agreements with Israel and canceled Israir flights to Ljubljana.
Since taking office in June, Jansa’s government has reversed those measures and voiced support for Israel within the European Union. Sa'ar announced the decision to open the embassy on the day the new government was sworn in.
The opening also comes as Israel faces growing diplomatic pressure elsewhere in Europe over its policies in the West Bank, highlighting the contrast between worsening ties with some governments and the renewed relationship with Ljubljana.
Sa'ar said the timing of the embassy opening, just before Rosh Hashanah, carried particular significance.
“We are inaugurating the embassy two days before Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year,” he said. “It is a sign of new beginnings and new hopes.”
During Sa'ar’s visit, the two countries also signed agreements to expand cooperation in education, science, culture, youth and sports.
“We signed cooperation agreements today between the two countries in various areas, including youth, sports, education and scholarships for students,” Kajzer said. “We will strive for relations with Israel that are open, strong and based on trust.”
An Israeli business delegation representing major companies and economic organizations accompanied Sa'ar to Slovenia, where an Israeli-Slovenian business forum was also held with the participation of the two foreign ministers.
“After a long period of less intensive political contacts, it is time to shift cooperation between Slovenia and Israel into a higher gear,” Kajzer said.
The policy shift has faced opposition at home. The liberal Freedom Movement of former prime minister Robert Golob and the Left party submitted a proposal to parliament Wednesday seeking Jansa’s impeachment, accusing his government of pursuing a foreign policy overly aligned with Israel.
Student groups, left-wing activists and pro-Palestinian organizations were also expected to demonstrate against the embassy opening.
The new mission is the fifth Israeli embassy Sa'ar has inaugurated over the past year and a half, and the first permanent Israeli diplomatic mission ever established in Slovenia.