Netanyahu, Trump aligned on Israel’s Phase II hostage deal terms, Hamas expected to reject

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to bring Israel’s demands for the second phase of the hostage deal to the decision-making Security Cabinet for approval on Tuesday.

According to Israeli assessments, Hamas is unlikely to accept the conditions, which include the exile of its leadership from Gaza, the disarmament of its military wing and the release of all remaining hostages. If met, these terms would mark the end of Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Hostages Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy and Eli Sharabi released from Hamas captivity

Negotiations on the second phase will only begin after the Cabinet convenes. Meanwhile, the Israeli delegation currently in Doha, Qatar, is focused solely on implementing the first phase of the agreement. The delegation, which includes Hostage and Missing Persons Coordinator Gal Hirsch and a senior Shin Bet official, is working to ensure the continuation of the first-phase releases while preventing further violations.

Israel expects three more male hostages to be released in the next exchange, though there is growing concern that, as seen on Saturday, some may return in severely deteriorated physical condition .

Netanyahu has already reached understandings on the second-phase principles with U.S. President Donald Trump and his Middle East envoy, Steven Witkoff. However, given Hamas’ expected refusal, Israel will likely push to extend the first phase as long as possible to secure additional hostage releases and maintain the temporary cease-fire.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump ( Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP )

An Israeli official said that in response to Hamas’ strategy of starving the hostages , Israel has been taking countermeasures, primarily by delaying the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. However, the official emphasized that Netanyahu would not abandon the deal, though Hamas would "face consequences later."

"We may be swallowing some bitter pills now, but Hamas will pay for this," the official said. He added that Israel remains committed to freeing all hostages, whether through negotiations or by resuming military action. "The war is not the goal—it is a means to bring our hostages home, one way or another," he said.

Post-war plan

As negotiations for the second phase of the hostage deal progress, it is increasingly seen as the start of the "day after" in Gaza. Hamas’ demands for this phase have repeatedly crossed Israel’s red lines. The terror group’s primary condition for releasing the remaining 65 Israeli and foreign hostages—considered its last bargaining chip—is a complete and unconditional end to the war. Hamas is demanding a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the unrestricted transfer of billions of dollars from international donors for reconstruction.

3 View gallery Hostages Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy and Eli Sharabi released from Hamas captivity ( Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled )

If Hamas refuses to extend the current phase, and it concludes with the release of 33 hostages, Israel may face a difficult choice: resume military operations while 65 hostages remain in captivity under dire conditions, or move to the second phase under Hamas’ terms. Recent testimonies from released hostages have detailed severe mistreatment and torture in captivity, adding pressure on the Israeli government.

Accepting Hamas' demands would also create political turmoil for Prime Minister Netanyahu. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and his far-right Religious Zionist Party have already warned that once the first phase ends, they will push for a full resumption of military operations and Hamas’ destruction.

Smotrich reiterated his opposition Sunday, calling Hamas’ conditions a dangerous precedent. "What happens next? Terror groups will kidnap more Israelis and demand a withdrawal from Judea and Samaria, the evacuation of settlements and a Palestinian state in return? This is a red line that must not be crossed," he said.

3 View gallery Hamas terrorists ( Photo: Eyad BABA / AFP )

He also criticized Israel’s previous concessions, including withdrawing from the Netzarim Corridor and allowing Gazans to return to northern Gaza, calling them "temporary and reversible." However, he warned against further compromises.

"This bright red line must not be crossed. We will not be forced into political concessions as part of a hostage deal," Smotrich said. "No responsible leader surrenders to political dictates in such a deal. Anyone who does so is unfit to lead. Our government will not submit to this madness."