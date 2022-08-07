First Ukraine and Taiwan, then Gaza: Global media's scant interest in Israel's operation

Since the start of Israel's military campaign against the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, dubbed Operation Breaking Dawn, the global media has taken little interest in the current round of cross-border fighting, focusing primarily on security tensions in Taiwan and Ukraine.
Even as Palestinians try to push the narrative that an Israeli strike in Jabalia killed four children, which IDF said was a result of an errant rocket fire by the Islamic Jihad, the story does not appear to have made headline in major news outlets around the world.
Headlines on major news sites, such as BBC, CNN and the New York Times detail the Chinese military exercise around Taiwan, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The BBC report on Gaza on Sunday morning placed the story third in importance, with the death of Gazan civilians in Jabalia mentioned further down the article, and quoting an Israeli official that a misfired rocket by the Islamic Jihad caused the deaths of the children.
The Guardian, a newspaper prone to often taking an anti-Israel stance, placed the article fourth in importance, behind Taiwan, Ukraine and U.S. President Joe Biden’s environmental plan.
In the U.S., CNN focused it coverage on Ukraine’s nuclear facility in Zaporizhzhia, the U.S. military exercise near the Indo-Chinese border and tensions with China, offering only a modest news item on the conflict in Gaza.
A similar trend can be seen across non-English media outlets. Italy’s “La Repubblica” reported on Sunday morning's rocket fire toward Jerusalem. The Spanish “El Pais” focused on Taliban rule in Afghanistan, only briefly mentioning Gaza. The Brazilian “Globo” didn’t report on Gaza at all.
The exceptions were major news outlets in France, where Operation Breaking Dawn made the headlines in: “Libération”, “Le Parisien” and “Le Monde”.
“Israel confirms it ‘neutralized’ Islamic Jihad leaders in Gaza," Le Monde reported in an article that made the headline, and mentioned that casualties in Gaza have reached 29 people, “among them six children according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.”