Hamas defeated across all fronts, says IDF spokesman, as Israel prepares for Monday hostage release

“Hamas is not what it was two years ago,” Defrin said. “We are ready to defend the State of Israel everywhere—not only in Gaza .” Israeli officials estimate that the hostage release process will begin on Monday.

4 View gallery IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin ( Photo: IDF )

Speaking after the completion of the IDF’s withdrawal, Defrin said, “Our brothers and sisters held by Hamas—both the living and the fallen—are returning to their families, their homes, and their country. We led this military operation responsibly and methodically, with determination and love for our people and our land. This operation achieved unprecedented results across all fronts and brought about the hostages’ return.”

He added, “This is a moving moment for the people of Israel and for the soldiers of the IDF who fought and acted over the past two years with courage, resolve, and a deep sense of duty.”

4 View gallery The yellow where the IDF will be stationed as part of the withdrawal ( Photo: IDF )

Earlier in the day, President Isaac Herzog visited the section for fallen soldiers on Mount Herzl, where he paid tribute to those who died in the war.

“The battle our soldiers fought was as just as it gets,” Herzog said. “It is vital that we recognize how much we owe them, that we say thank you. I say thank you on behalf of all the people of Israel.”

He continued, “Heroes who went out to defend us all risked their lives and fought with everything they had to defeat the enemy and bring back the hostages. Some fell with pictures of the hostages in their vests. We must remember and remind ourselves of this forever. We must cherish and honor their families and embrace those who were wounded in body and soul. I say thank you, on behalf of all Israel.”

4 View gallery President Isaac Herzog visited the section for fallen soldiers on Mount Herzl ( Photo: Yossi Zamir )

The IDF’s withdrawal was completed at noon, confirmed by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, representing President Trump. According to the Trump plan, the 72-hour countdown began once Israeli forces pulled back to the “yellow line,” during which Hamas is required to release all remaining living hostages.

Later in the afternoon, the IDF announced it had completed preparations to receive the returning hostages.

In a statement, the army said that its Manpower Directorate, working with the Technology and Logistics Directorate, finalized the reception plan in coordination with the Health Ministry, other government agencies, and security services. The preparations aim to ensure a professional, sensitive, and dignified process for the returning hostages and their families.

4 View gallery One of the rooms for the hostages ( Photo: IDF )

The IDF said the initial reception compound has been expanded to include private rooms, medical facilities, and a dedicated area for family reunions. Military police and mental health officers will be on hand, and hospitals have been placed on full alert.