9 attack drones in one minute, 2 soldiers hurt

IDF says of the nine attack UAVs seven were intercepted; says Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets in barrage aimed at disrupting ability of Iron dome to respond

The IDF said on Thursday that Hezbollah launched nine drones at the Galilee within one minute, in their attack on northern Israel that included more than 100 rockets, missiles and drones. Seven of the nine were intercepted by the aerial defenses. The military said two soldiers suffered light and moderate injuries.
Israel was prepared for the increased barrages on its territory after the targeted killing of Taleb Sami Abdallah, a senior commander in the terror group, on Tuesday.
Fires break out on Golan Heights after a Hezbollah rocket strike
(Photo: Nati Elimelech Segal)
The Iran-backed group attempted to thwart the Iron Dome missile defense system by launching barrages of dozens of rockets at a time, in what Hezbollah claimed was the most extensive attack on Israel since the war began.
Fires break out on Golan Heights after a Hezbollah rocket strike
(Photo: Nati Elimelech Segal)
According to the military, some of the rockets fired from Lebanon were not intercepted and landed in open areas causing fires to break out. in response, the air force struck Hezbollah infrastructure in South Lebanon.
During the attack high school students were taking their matriculation exams in schools all over the country, but in the north, the students had to rush into shelters twice during the test, adding an extra challenge to an already stressful situation.
