Israeli embassies around world closed over fear of Iranian attacks

The Foreign Ministry decided Thursday in coordination with the Shin Bet to temporarily close several Israeli embassies around the world. This comes following security alerts and fears of retaliatory attacks by Iran after seven of its officers were killed in a strike in Damascus attributed to Israel. Israeli ambassadors were asked not to come to work in the embassy buildings following their closure.
The vigilance in Israeli embassies abroad was already high due to the war in Gaza, with the Foreign Ministry recalling seven diplomatic missions since October 7 (in Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Morocco, Ankara, Istanbul and Turkmenistan).
Israeli diplomats abroad are now very concerned and fear retaliation from the Iranian regime. "Following the outbreak of the fighting in Gaza, steps were taken against Israeli envoys’ families. The situation has become even more complex after the strike in Damascus. It should be noted our children attend international schools alongside children from Muslim countries, adding another aspect of worry," an Israeli envoy abroad said.
Guidelines in Israeli embassies in some countries were so severe they didn’t allow envoys to leave their homes or go shopping. "In several cases, we were forced to recall some diplomats abroad due to alerts and risks," according to a Foreign Ministry official.
In some countries, the envoys were instructed not to go to places associated with Israel or Israelis. Diplomats were instructed to increase their vigilance and also to change their routine and routes, and reduce movement altogether.
"It's really scary. We don't know where this is heading. There's no doubt we're exposed," an Israeli diplomat serving abroad said. Another diplomat added: "Since October 7, every step we make requires approval beforehand. There some areas we’re prohibited from entering in the city for fear of encountering protesters or hostile factions."