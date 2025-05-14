Israel warns to avoid Yemen ports ahead of retaliatory strike after Houthi missile launches

The IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson issued a fresh warning Wednesday, urging civilians to avoid three ports in Yemen following a Houthi missile strike on Israel earlier in the day.
"An important and repeated warning to all those present in the seaports controlled by the terrorist Houthi regime," the statement read. "Rass Isa Port, Hodeidah Port Al-Salif Port. We urge you to evacuate these ports until further notice. Due to the terrorist Houthi regime’s use of seaports for its terrorist activities, we urge all those present at these locations to leave and stay away for your own safety. Evacuating these ports will keep you safe."
The missile strike marked the third Houthi launch in a 24-hour period. Two of the missiles were intercepted by air defenses, while a third fell short of Israeli territory.
The IDF said the Hodeidah Port remains a key revenue source for the Houthis and a critical conduit for Iranian weapons, military supplies and other equipment used for terrorist activity. The port was struck by Israeli forces last week, along with the Bajil cement factory east of Hodeidah, which the IDF said supports the Houthis’ infrastructure, including tunnel construction. Its destruction, according to the military, dealt a significant blow to both the economic and military capabilities of the group.