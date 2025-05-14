Israel warns to avoid Yemen ports ahead of retaliatory strike after Houthi missile launches

"An important and repeated warning to all those present in the seaports controlled by the terrorist Houthi regime," the statement read. "Rass Isa Port, Hodeidah Port Al-Salif Port. We urge you to evacuate these ports until further notice. Due to the terrorist Houthi regime’s use of seaports for its terrorist activities, we urge all those present at these locations to leave and stay away for your own safety. Evacuating these ports will keep you safe."