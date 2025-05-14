IDF intercepts Houthi missile targeting Israel

Iran-backed group targets Jerusalem, Tel Aviv central and eastern deserts; no injuries or damage reported 

ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel
Rocket sirens
Trump administration
missiles
Houthis
The IDF intercepted a missile fired at Israel by the Houthi rebels in Yemen on Wednesday morning. Sirens warned of a missile strike targeting vast areas in central Israel and Jerusalem and its surroundings.
2 View gallery
Sirens warn of Houthi missile attack on Israel Sirens warn of Houthi missile attack on Israel
Sirens warn of Houthi missile attack on Israel
(Telegram)
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," the military said in a statement. "Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."
This is the third in the past 24 hours after two missiles were fired on Tuesday, one intercepted by the IDF aerial defenses and the other fell short. All three attacks occurred during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia.
2 View gallery
הודעת פינוי של דו"צ בערבית לנוכחים בנמלי המשטר החות׳י ראס עיסא, חודייה וסאליףהודעת פינוי של דו"צ בערבית לנוכחים בנמלי המשטר החות׳י ראס עיסא, חודייה וסאליף
IDF warning to avoid Yemeni ports targeted for attack
((Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) )
On Sunday, the IDF Arabic Language spokesperson, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued a warning for Yemenis to avoid three ports until further notice, over a possible attack. “Warning to all those present at the sea ports under the control of the Houthi terrorist regime: Ras Isa Port, Al Hudaydah Port and As-Salif Port," Adraee wrote in an urgent post.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""