IDF intercepts Houthi missile targeting Israel

The IDF intercepted a missile fired at Israel by the Houthi rebels in Yemen on Wednesday morning. Sirens warned of a missile strike targeting vast areas in central Israel and Jerusalem and its surroundings.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," the military said in a statement. "Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."
This is the third in the past 24 hours after two missiles were fired on Tuesday, one intercepted by the IDF aerial defenses and the other fell short. All three attacks occurred during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia.
On Sunday, the IDF Arabic Language spokesperson, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued a warning for Yemenis to avoid three ports until further notice, over a possible attack. “Warning to all those present at the sea ports under the control of the Houthi terrorist regime: Ras Isa Port, Al Hudaydah Port and As-Salif Port," Adraee wrote in an urgent post.