US deploys third aircraft carrier to Middle East amid preperations for Iran invasion

The United States is deploying another aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, potentially bringing the total number of carriers in the region to three, according to officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The USS George H.W. Bush , a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, departed Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia on Tuesday alongside its accompanying warships, the U.S. Navy said in a statement. The deployment is expected to take several weeks before the group reaches the region.

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The move comes as President Donald Trump weighs additional military options related to Iran and as U.S. forces continue to build up in the Middle East.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is currently operating in the Arabian Sea, while the USS Gerald R. Ford is docked in Croatia for repairs, according to U.S. officials cited by the Journal.

If all three carriers are positioned in or near the region, it would mark a significant increase in U.S. naval presence, signaling continued military readiness amid rising tensions.

Officials said the expanded deployment could remain in place for the foreseeable future, though the Navy declined to comment on specific operational plans.