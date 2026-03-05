Israel targets Hamas figure in north Lebanon as Iranian launches trigger sirens in Israel

Lebanese media reported early Thursday that Israel attempted to assassinate a senior Hamas figure in northern Lebanon , with casualties reported after a strike on an apartment in the Beddawi refugee camp in the city of Tripoli.

According to the reports, the strike targeted the residence of a Hamas official, though it was not immediately clear whether the assassination attempt succeeded.

IDF strikes in Lebanon

The attack was reported shortly after Israeli strikes hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut’s Dahieh district , the terror group's stronghold in the Lebanese capital.

Earlier in the night, Lebanese outlets reported that an apartment building in Dahieh was struck without a prior evacuation warning, in what appeared to be a targeted strike. The Israel Defense Forces later said it was attacking Hezbollah infrastructure in the area and issued an evacuation warning for another building in Dahieh while continuing operations in southern Lebanon.

3 View gallery Strike on apartment in Beddawi refugee camp in Tripoli, northern Lebanon

3 View gallery Strike in Beirut’s Dahieh district

At the same time, missile launches from Iran triggered sirens across parts of central Israel and the Sharon region, with residents reporting loud explosions in the skies as air defenses responded.

The Israel Defense Forces said launches were identified from Iran shortly after 2:20 a.m., prompting alerts in dozens of communities and instructions for residents to enter protected spaces. Warning sirens were also activated for suspected hostile aircraft infiltration in several communities in the Upper Galilee.

Shortly afterward, explosions were heard across central Israel and the Sharon area. Initial reports indicated the blasts were linked to the interception of a small number of missiles launched from Iran. Authorities said details were still being examined.

Elsewhere in the region, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had launched three missiles at what it described as the headquarters of Kurdish opposition groups in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The announcement came shortly after reports circulated claiming thousands of Iraqi Kurds had crossed into Iran, claims that were denied both by Kurdish authorities in Iraq and by Iranian officials.

Earlier in the night, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and agreed to work together to prevent what they described as foreign actors from destabilizing the region.