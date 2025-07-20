Netanyahu contracts food poisoning, will rest at home for three days, his office says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu missed Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting due to food poisoning, his office confirmed.
“After feeling unwell during the night, the prime minister was examined at home by Professor Alon Hershko, head of internal medicine at Hadassah Ein Kerem, who diagnosed intestinal inflammation caused by eating spoiled food,” the official statement said.
Further tests indicated his condition was “good,” and he is currently receiving fluids to treat dehydration associated with the illness. “Per his doctors’ recommendation, the prime minister will rest at home for the next three days and continue managing state affairs from there,” the statement added. Netanyahu did not lose consciousness at any point.
In light of his medical condition, Netanyahu will not testify in his ongoing trial this week, ahead of the courts' summer recess.
In December of last year, Netanyahu underwent a prostate procedure following the discovery of a urinary tract infection caused by benign prostate enlargement. He received antibiotic treatment that successfully cleared the infection.
In April 2024, Netanyahu had surgery under full anesthesia at Hadassah Ein Kerem after a hernia was discovered during a routine checkup. Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, stepped in during his recovery. Following the surgery, the hospital reported: “The prime minister’s hernia operation was completed at Hadassah Ein Kerem.”
Before that surgery, Netanyahu addressed his health at a press conference. When asked whether he should release his full medical records, he replied: “My medical report is open and known. There’s hysteria here—no limit to the madness. My wife had an appendectomy, and they said she was in Vienna for a week. I had the flu, and they claimed I was at Maayanei Hayeshua. There’s no end to the lies.”