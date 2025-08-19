Haredim, police clash during protest on major highway: 'The state will get prisoners, not soldiers'

into the IDF as the draft exemption law crisis continues. Hundreds of demonstrators have been on the scene, some chanting: “The state will get prisoners, not soldiers” and “We will die before we enlist.”

At the start of the protest, police set a deadline for the demonstrators, warning that arrests would begin if the road was not cleared. But even after the deadline passed, the protest continued. Some demonstrators waved black flags, and signs read: “Prisoners of the Torah world, we are with you.” During the demonstration, one protester sprayed fire extinguisher foam onto the road from a nearby bridge and, at one point, the demonstrators began running south. Police clashed with several of them, who blocked the Givat Shmuel junction, and detained one protester.

The Bnei Brak demonstration was organized by followers of Rabbi Zvi Feldman. Police preemptively blocked the road after gradually reducing traffic in the area. Some protesters sat down on the road, and one shouted: “Let us live like Jews.” Another ultra-Orthodox protest against the draft and the arrest of draft evaders is scheduled to take place Tuesday evening outside Prison 10 at the Beit Lid base. The ultra-Orthodox press has called for a “day of work stoppage” and prayers on Thursday against “the draft decree and persecution of religion.”

, daily demonstrations have taken place outside Prison 10. In some cases, protesters compared the detainees to the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Yesterday, Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox leader Rabbi Dovid Landau sent a message to the community: “Anyone who is arrested by them must not surrender or be tempted in any way to go to the army, God forbid.”

