Haredim, police clash during protest on major highway: 'The state will get prisoners, not soldiers'

Extremist ultra-Orthodox members of the Jerusalem Faction were demonstrating Tuesday evening on Route 4 in the Bnei Brak area, and police were blocking the road to traffic. They are protesting against mandatory conscription into the IDF as the draft exemption law crisis continues. Hundreds of demonstrators have been on the scene, some chanting: “The state will get prisoners, not soldiers” and “We will die before we enlist.”
At the start of the protest, police set a deadline for the demonstrators, warning that arrests would begin if the road was not cleared. But even after the deadline passed, the protest continued. Some demonstrators waved black flags, and signs read: “Prisoners of the Torah world, we are with you.” During the demonstration, one protester sprayed fire extinguisher foam onto the road from a nearby bridge and, at one point, the demonstrators began running south. Police clashed with several of them, who blocked the Givat Shmuel junction, and detained one protester.
The Bnei Brak demonstration was organized by followers of Rabbi Zvi Feldman. Police preemptively blocked the road after gradually reducing traffic in the area. Some protesters sat down on the road, and one shouted: “Let us live like Jews.” Another ultra-Orthodox protest against the draft and the arrest of draft evaders is scheduled to take place Tuesday evening outside Prison 10 at the Beit Lid base. The ultra-Orthodox press has called for a “day of work stoppage” and prayers on Thursday against “the draft decree and persecution of religion.”
In recent weeks, following the arrests of several young ultra-Orthodox men who failed to report to draft offices, daily demonstrations have taken place outside Prison 10. In some cases, protesters compared the detainees to the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Yesterday, Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox leader Rabbi Dovid Landau sent a message to the community: “Anyone who is arrested by them must not surrender or be tempted in any way to go to the army, God forbid.”
He added that: “Those who study God’s Torah and follow its path are the true representatives of Judaism. We declare publicly and to the world: it is inconceivable that a Jew should be imprisoned for engaging in Torah study. The Torah protects the Jewish settlement, and only Torah and its study provide Jews the right to exist in the Land of Israel. Without Torah, Jews have no right to live in Israel, and anyone who fights against Torah and its learners is fighting against the safety of Jews in the Land of Israel.”
Last month, dozens of extremist ultra-Orthodox members of the Jerusalem Faction demonstrated outside the Petah Tikva police station after a young ultra-Orthodox man was arrested for failing to comply with IDF draft orders. The draft dodger was arrested after arriving at the station to obtain a certificate of good conduct attesting to a clean criminal record, but the officer reviewing his details found that he was wanted for military service and had an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transferred to military police, and demonstrators responded by blocking traffic and trying to disrupt cars outside the station.
A few days earlier, hundreds of extremist ultra-Orthodox demonstrators blocked entrances to Jerusalem and Bnei Brak, the Shilat Junction, and a road in Beit Shemesh, protesting the arrests of three draft evaders. Heavy traffic was reported at all sites, and some demonstrations were declared illegal. Protesters chanted: “We will die before we enlist” and “To prison, not the army,” and were filmed smashing car windows. Meanwhile, in Jerusalem, police were recorded stepping on the heads of demonstrators.