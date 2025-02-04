Snuck inside checkpoint and surprised soldiers: IDF probes deadly West Bank shooting attack

The IDF's Initial findings from the investigation into the deadly shooting attack at the Tayasir checkpoint in the West Bank on Tuesday, in which at least 10 were injured with two in critical condition, revealed that the incident began inside the checkpoint's pillbox.
According to the investigation, the terrorist approached on foot, wearing a military vest equipped with an M16 rifle and two magazines. He infiltrated the post overnight, ambushing soldiers at dawn, just before 06:00 a.m., as they prepared for inspections.
The checkpoint, manned by 11 reservists and a commander, came under heavy fire. The first soldier exiting the pillbox was immediately opened fire at the entrance of the post, followed by another. A prolonged close-range gunfight ensued, with the terrorist firing from the pillbox entrance while soldiers returned fire from inside the rooms and guard posts.
Reinforcements then arrived, and after several minutes of intense exchange, a soldier threw a fragmentation grenade, neutralizing the terrorist who was then eliminated by two other soldiers. A military drone monitored the terrorist from the air but he was ultimately eliminated by ground forces.
Following the attack, Palestinians reported two Israeli airstrikes on the nearby village of Tammun. The IDF described the incident as "very severe" and said it would learn the necessary lessons from the attack. “We will draw conclusions,” a military official stated.
The checkpoint is staffed by a reserve battalion that lost a soldier to an explosive device in the nearby village of Tammun two weeks ago, during which the battalion commander was also seriously wounded. Its role is to monitor the movement of Palestinians in the area.