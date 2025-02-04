At least 7 soldiers injured in West Bank shooting attack, terrorist eliminated

A terrorist opened fire at the Tayasir checkpoint in the West Bank on Tuesday, injuring at least seven Israelis, with two receiving moderate wounds and two others in critical condition according to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service.
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported that the attack targeted soldiers stationed in the area who engaged the terrorist in a several-minute-long shootout before he was neutralized.
Medical teams and additional forces were rushed to the area, nearby roads were blocked and the wounded were evacuated to hospitals by helicopter.
Tayasir is part of the area where the IDF has recently expanded Operation Iron Wall in recent days. Troops are manning checkpoints and barriers connecting Palestinian areas to shared roads to pressure terrorists attempting to flee refugee camps and villages targeted by the IDF.
Earlier this week, the IDF announced an expansion of operations, deploying battalion-level forces to the village of Tammun. In recent months, Palestinian villages in the area have been sources of increased terror activity, including planting explosives and using weapons smuggled into the area for attacks.
This is a breaking news story.