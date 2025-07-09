'A cruel, endless reality show': Hostage families cling to hope amid Gaza ceasefire talks

On his birthday earlier this week, Gal Gilboa Dalal did not wish for gifts but for one thing: the return of his brother Guy, held hostage in Gaza. “It’s my greatest wish,” he said, describing a reality of relentless anxiety and fleeting hope.
“Our hearts have shattered so many times, and we can’t rebuild without Guy. The pressure is unbearable. No family knows if their loved one will return. We guess based on what’s released, but no one truly knows.” Despite the uncertainty, Gal closely follows every development.
“The fact that Bibi [Benjamin Netanyahu's nickname] is there [in the U.S.], that a delegation is in Doha, that the world is engaged—it gives me more hope than any strike on Iran. We’re one people. We’ve lost soldiers, people have lost homes, and it’s crushing us. Our fight is to keep the hostages in focus until a solution is found.”
Gal believes U.S. and Qatari mediation could lead to a deal to free the hostages and withdraw soldiers from Gaza. “I pray for a deal that brings everyone back. People must understand I’m not just talking about Guy and Eviatar. Every freed hostage joins the fight to bring back those still held. Guy and Eviatar won’t be themselves until everyone returns. This selection process is killing us, a cruel reality show that never ends.”
While Gal remains in Israel, his parents are in Washington, consumed by a packed schedule of meetings. “We don’t talk much, but now is the time to push for a comprehensive deal. I hope that’s what happens. I don’t care about politics. I just want to see my brother.
"That’s all that drives me. My words carry weight, but I’m not the story. We need to bring Guy back. They must return with a deal.” The strain is palpable. “My jaw aches from clenching my teeth. It’s maddening. My heart is in constant panic. Sometimes it feels close and real but I’ve felt this so many times, and he’s still not back.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Liran Berman, brother of hostages Gali and Ziv, faces similar tension as ceasefire talks near a critical juncture. “This is far from an ideal deal,” he said. “We want a deal for all 50 at this stage. There’s no humanitarian or non-humanitarian distinction anymore—everyone’s in dire straits. Even the deceased should have been returned long ago.”
The prospect of a partial deal offers no relief. “It tears families apart and breaks hearts. We don’t know who makes the list, who’s included, or not. It adds even more stress.” Liran holds onto hope but tempers optimism. “The fear of a deal collapsing is always there. We can’t be optimistic until we see hostages released. If the delegation returns without a signed deal, it’ll be a massive failure.”
His family has faced such disappointment before. “Gali and Ziv were in phase two of a deal in January, and it didn’t go through. Every time a deal is discussed and they’re not included, it breaks you again.”
Yet, amid the fear, Liran imagines a reunion. “I picture meeting them at Re’im base, the helicopter ride and most vividly, sitting in an uncomfortable chair between their hospital beds, giving them a tight hug and supporting their recovery. We’ll wrap them in love and provide everything they need.”