Officials say Hamas 'refuses to compromise, remains obstinate,' but talks are still ongoing

An Israeli official said Saturday that Hamas has rejected a Qatari ceasefire and hostage release proposal and continues to hold firm to demands that are stalling negotiations, despite Israeli flexibility in the talks.
“Hamas rejected the Qatari proposal, refuses to compromise and remains obstinate, while Israel has shown willingness to be flexible in the negotiations,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing diplomatic efforts.
Palestinian sources familiar with the negotiations said the talks between Israel and Hamas have not collapsed, but remain stalled. The sources, who are close to Hamas, said Israel is insisting on maintaining control over 40% of the Gaza Strip during a proposed ceasefire period — a key sticking point in the discussions.
According to the Israeli official, Hamas is clinging to demands that prevent mediators from moving the process forward. “Had Hamas accepted the Qatari proposal, we could have reached an agreement and entered 60 days of negotiations to end the war in line with Israel’s objectives,” the official said.
Despite the deadlock, Israeli and Hamas delegations remain in Qatar. A source close to Hamas said progress hinges on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to move forward with a deal based on prior understandings. Netanyahu is expected to convene a meeting Sunday evening to decide whether to present Hamas with a new proposal regarding the positioning of Israeli forces inside Gaza.
Negotiators say Hamas is refusing to abandon its demand for a full Israeli withdrawal from the Morag Corridor and strongly opposes any plans to expand Israel’s buffer zone in Gaza or to isolate Rafah from the rest of the coastal territory. Israel has proposed creating a “humanitarian city” in Rafah where displaced Palestinians would receive services.