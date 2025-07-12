Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha on verge of collapse, report says

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Doha over a hostage deal and ceasefire are “on the verge of collapse,” despite recent diplomatic efforts, Palestinian officials involved in the talks warned on Saturday.

A senior Palestinian official told the BBC late Friday that Israel had “bought time” during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington , but sent a delegation to Doha “with no real authority to make decisions on key points of contention.” Palestinian representatives leveled similar accusations earlier this week.

Since Sunday, Israeli and Hamas negotiators have held eight rounds of indirect “proximity talks” in separate buildings in Doha, mediated by Qatar’s prime minister, senior Egyptian intelligence officials, and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

During the sessions, held once or twice daily, mediators relayed dozens of oral and written messages between the Hamas and Israeli delegations. Despite that, Palestinian officials now warn that the process is unraveling. A senior Hamas negotiator said, “They were never serious about these talks. They used these rounds to buy time and project a false image of progress.”

An apparent sign of the deadlock is the absence of Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the region, who has not traveled to Qatar despite recent statements by Trump and Netanyahu expressing hope for a deal within the next week.

Israeli assessments before the Doha talks began had suggested that Witkoff’s arrival could signal a breakthrough. Both sides had hoped the American envoy would provide the “final push” needed to conclude the agreement.

Dispute over Rafah withdrawal threatens Israel-Hamas talks

Recent negotiation rounds in Doha have focused on two major sticking points: the scope of Israel’s military withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the mechanism for delivering humanitarian aid to the territory. While mediators say some progress was made on aid coordination, a final agreement has not been reached. The withdrawal issue remains the most serious obstacle.

Al Jazeera on Friday published what it described as Israel’s proposed “redeployment map,” presented during the talks. According to sources cited in the report, the map “paves the way for the implementation of the displacement plan.” The proposed Israeli map reportedly keeps the entire city of Rafah under military control, includes a buffer zone extending up to three kilometers into Gaza along the border, and effectively annexes 40% of the territory—preventing some 700,000 Palestinians from returning home and pushing them into displacement centers in Rafah.

Egypt’s Al Ghad TV reported that negotiations on the withdrawal issue have been frozen “until Witkoff arrives." Talks on security guarantees, the sequence of hostage-prisoner exchanges and aid delivery mechanisms are ongoing, but the map dispute has become a focal point. According to the report, Witkoff’s visit to Doha is contingent on progress in other areas of the deal.

Israel insists on maintaining control over the Morag Corridor , which separates Khan Younis and Rafah, citing it as critical to security. Israeli officials have proposed establishing a “humanitarian city” in the Rafah area to house displaced Palestinians. Western and Israeli sources told The New York Times they were briefed on the plan, though there has been no indication of its implementation. Critics have likened the proposal to a “modern-day concentration camp,” arguing that Palestinians in the area would not be permitted to move north.

Israeli sources claim there has been some flexibility in their original stance, presenting a revised map that slightly reduces their presence in the Morag Corridor. However, gaps remain, and talks are currently stalled over this issue.

A senior official said Hamas is demanding a full withdrawal to the Philadelphi Corridor (along the Gaza-Egypt border), while Israel is willing to reduce troop levels but insists on maintaining a military presence in the Morag Corridor as a core security principle. Despite Israeli offers to limit the deployment zone, Hamas has yet to accept the proposal.

The current deal under discussion is partial. It envisions a 60-day ceasefire during which half of the living hostages and the remains of 18 deceased hostages would be released in stages. Ten living hostages are slated for release—eight on the first day, and two on day 50. Negotiations over a permanent end to the war and the release of all remaining hostages would continue during the ceasefire.

Hamas is demanding guarantees that the temporary truce will be extended beyond 60 days until a final agreement is reached, but the nature of such guarantees remains unclear.

IDF strikes 250 terror targets in Gaza over two days

As the war in the Gaza Strip continues, the IDF has struck approximately 250 terror-related targets in the past 48 hours, according to a military statement released Saturday.

IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued a stern warning to residents of Gaza, urging them to avoid the coastal area. “Severe security restrictions have been imposed on the maritime zone near the Gaza Strip. Entry into the sea is prohibited. The IDF will act against any violation of these restrictions,” the statement said. “Fishermen and swimmers—do not enter the water. Access to the beach and sea along the entire Gaza Strip endangers your lives,” the IDF added.

Military operations are ongoing across Gaza, led by the 98th, 36th, 162nd, 143rd and 99th Divisions, with guidance from IDF intelligence and the Shin Bet.

The 98th Division has been operating in the Shijaiyah and Zeitoun neighborhoods in northern Gaza City. In recent days, amid reports of stalled ceasefire negotiations, Israeli troops have located and destroyed explosive devices and observation posts used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to stage ambushes. The division also coordinated with the Israeli Air Force to eliminate dozens of terrorists operating in the area.

Meanwhile, the 162nd Division targeted terror infrastructure and killed several terrorists over the past day. Troops from the 401st Armored Brigade identified and eliminated two Hamas operatives in an airstrike.

The Givati Brigade’s combat team conducted operations in the Beit Hanoun area in northern Gaza, killing numerous terrorists and destroying weapons caches, tunnel routes and other terror infrastructure.

The 250 targets struck in the past two days include terrorists, booby-trapped buildings, weapons depots, anti-tank launch positions, sniper nests, combat tunnels and additional terror infrastructure.

Health authorities in Gaza reported 26 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes and shelling since Saturday morning.