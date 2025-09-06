Israeli strike destroys Gaza tower; IDF: Was used by Hamas for reconnaissance

The IDF struck another multi-story building used by Hamas in Gaza City on Saturday afternoon, the army said. Hamas terrorists had installed intelligence-gathering equipment and observation posts in the building to monitor IDF troop movements. The army said Hamas terrorists had also planted explosives nearby, intended to target IDF forces.
Video footage released by the IDF showed the building collapsing after the strike.
Near the targeted high-rise, a subterranean infrastructure had been set up from which Hamas terrorists directed attacks against IDF soldiers. About 90 minutes before the strike, the IDF issued an evacuation warning in Arabic to residents in the area, which Palestinians say is home to hundreds of families. The IDF said measures were taken to reduce civilian casualties, including warnings, precision munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.
“Armed groups in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, cruelly exploiting civilian institutions and the population as shields for their operations,” the IDF said. “The IDF will continue to act with strength and determination against these groups in the Gaza Strip.”
The IDF had warned Friday that more buildings would be targeted in the coming days after Hamas terrorists were found to have planted explosives nearby. On Friday, Defense Minister Israel Katz released footage of another high-rise strike on the 700th day of the war, captioned “We have begun.” Katz shared the new footage Saturday with the comment “Continuing.”
Earlier Saturday, as part of preparations to expand Operation Gideon’s Chariots II, the IDF informed Gaza City residents about the humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis. In an Arabic statement, Colonel Avichay Adraee urged residents to join the thousands who had already left the “Hamas capital.” “Evacuation is possible via Al-Rashid Street, quickly and by vehicle without checks. Take the opportunity to move to the area promptly,” he said.
The IDF said the humanitarian zone in Mawasi is prepared to receive hundreds of thousands of residents being evacuated from Gaza City.