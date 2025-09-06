US, UN talk post-war Gaza plan: Technocratic government, international force, Hamas disarmament

A one-year technocratic government, an international stabilization force, disarmament of Hamas — and a rejection of the idea of mass displacement of Palestinians. According to a report Friday in Britain’s Guardian, the United States and the United Nations are holding talks on a plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip, aimed at preventing a diplomatic clash over recognition of a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York later this month.
According to the report, the plan has been discussed in detail with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who warned that what he called “the Israeli threat” to annex the West Bank could be a response if UN member states move to recognize a Palestinian state.
Two points are seen as problematic in the plan: Hamas disarmament — a demand made by all European leaders — and whether individuals previously linked to Hamas or terrorism would be allowed to run in Palestinian presidential and parliamentary elections.
Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot gave a speech this week in which he said the Palestinian Authority is committed to holding elections in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem within a year of a cease-fire. Until then, he said, a technocratic government would serve. On whether Hamas members could participate in future elections, Zomlot said: “That will depend on internal reforms within Hamas. I assure you that the Palestinian people are wise — they will elect whoever best serves them.”
Zomlot added: “There must be one law, one government and one law enforcement authority. We will do this, because the central demand now is to preserve the unity of our territory. But ultimately Hamas is part of the political, national and social fabric of the Palestinian people, and it will not disappear overnight. We are not talking about erasure — but about reform, a change of direction and internal dialogue, in order to foil Israel’s plan of destruction.”
At the “Two-State Conference” in New York, Arab and Muslim countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, for the first time jointly called on Hamas to lay down its arms and relinquish control of Gaza as part of efforts to end the war. The 22 member states of the Arab League, the European Union and 17 other countries backed the resolution, which stated: “Governance, law enforcement and security in all Palestinian territories must be in the hands of the Palestinian Authority alone, with international support.”
On the war in Gaza, the countries said: “Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and transfer its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, which enjoys international backing, with the goal of establishing a sovereign Palestinian state.”