One dead in drone strike as troops begin withdrawal from Jenin

Security forces have begun their withdrawal from the West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp after two days of fighting while Palestinians reported an airstrike as the forces were on the move. At least one person was killed and others injured, Palestinian health officials said.
The IDF began a counterterrorism offensive in the camp early on Monday with the purpose of uprooting terrorist cells and apprehending terror actors responsible for the surge of attacks against Israelis over recent months including a fatal attack on the settlement of Eli last month, when 4 people died.
The military said their operation in Jenin was nearing its end. Thus far 11 wanted terrorists were killed and more than 300 were apprehended and interrogated by security services, of which 30 remained in custody. An IDF spokesperson said earlier in the day that forces destroyed 1,000 explosive devices and the production facilities used to make weapons.
"Some six underground shafts were uncovered, two heavily stocked weapons storages were found, 10 IEDs, 24 M16 assault rifles, eight handguns and ammunition were confiscated along with cash in the hundreds of thousands and chemical material to produce explosive devices," the military said.
Troops were still engaged in firefights around the city including the local hospital where according to Palestinian health officials at least three were injured.
Earlier, some 3,00 Palestinian residents of the area sought refuge away from the fighting. Some said they were warned by the IDF to leave so as to avoid injury from areal attacks on the refugee camp. Although their departure angered the local terrorists, many of the homes that were left remained unlocked so that they could be used as shelters by the armed militants.
In one such home, the family left a note that was later found in which the terrorists were told to help themselves to food in the fridge. "You can use the back door to our neighbor's yard if you need to escape. We are sacrificing our home, but the main thing is that you remain safe, the note said. "there are NIS 700 in the freezer if you should need them and may God protect and help you," the fleeing family said in their note.