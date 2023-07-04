Netanyahu says terror does not deter Israelis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the car ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday would not deter Israel from its fight against terrorism. Netanyahu spoke during a visit to the West Bank military post near Jenin where IDF troops were operating for a second day to uproot terror cells. "Anyone who says we will be deterred in our fight against terror is wrong, Netanyahu said. "He does not know the Israeli spirit, the government, our civilians and fighters," the prime minister said.
More stories:
Netanyahu was briefed on the fighting by senior IDF commanders who outlined the goals that were achieved since the Israeli offensive began, and their evaluation going forward. "The prime minister received an extensive briefing about the threats of explosive devices used against the forces and the military's action to destroy explosive manufacturing labs and to apprehend terrorists," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
The IDF and Shin Bet said earlier that they had found and detonated hundreds of explosive devices, some already positioned to explode and others in stages of preparation in labs discovered inside the Jenin refugee camp including dozens of pipe bombs and devices activated remotely, found in one location. "The entrance was boobytrapped and the fighters disarmed the explosives. This was the fourth lab discovered by the same fighting unit," they said. In another location the forces found a shaft full of arms and cash. In total 13 terror suspects were apprehended there and transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation.
Palestinian health officials said another man was killed in the Israeli operation in Jenin bringing the fatality toll to 10, since the offensive began on Monday.
Earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged Israel to exercise restraint during its military operation. The British leader said Israel had the right to self-defense but added that the protection of civilians must be prioritized.
.