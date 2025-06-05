IDF orders evacuation of buildings in Beirut's Dahieh district ahead of strike

The Israeli military on Thursday issued a warning to residents of Beirut’s Dahieh district ahead of planned airstrikes targeting four buildings used by Hezbollah to manufacture drones.
Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Forces' Arabic-language spokesperson, urged residents in the neighborhoods of Hadath, Haret Hreik and Bourj al-Barajneh to evacuate the sites immediately.
“You are located near facilities belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah,” Adraee wrote in a statement. “For your safety and the safety of your families, you must evacuate these buildings immediately and stay at least 300 meters away.”
According to the IDF, the targets are underground facilities where Hezbollah’s Unit 127 operates a drone manufacturing program. The military said the group has been producing thousands of drones with financial and technical support from Iran.
The drone activity, which the IDF said violates longstanding understandings between Israel and Lebanon, is part of what it described as Hezbollah’s efforts to rebuild and expand its capabilities for a potential future conflict.
“The terrorist organization Hezbollah is putting immense pressure on the Lebanese state,” the IDF said in a statement. “The IDF will continue to act against any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens.”