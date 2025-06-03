Lebanon's government grapples with pressure from Hezbollah

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met on Monday with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and told him that the government needed over 7 billion dollars to rebuild the country after the damage caused by the war. Salam said his government is committed to rebuilding "what had been destroyed in the Israeli attacks."

The meeting with the Shiite speaker from the Amal Party, which is an ally of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, was held after weeks of criticism levied against the prime minister by the terror group.

2 View gallery Lebanon Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri

2 View gallery Beirut funeral of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah ( Photo: Anwar Amro / AFP )

Hezbollah leaders demand four things of Salam's government before "any other dialogue." Hassan Fadlallah, a member of parliament for Hezbollah, said his party demands a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese land, an end to IDF attacks against targets in Lebanon, the return of all Lebanese prisoners held in Israel and the rehabilitation of the country.

"We will not discuss anything further with anyone before our demands are met," Fadlallah said, adding that Hezbollah tried to do its part and stand by Lebanese citizens, but as far as the group is concerned, it is the government's responsibility to rebuild.

The campaign against the prime minister was evident last month when Beirut's Camille Chamoun Sports stadium was reopened. During the ceremony, crowds called Salam a Zionist. Later tensions increased after he spoke about the normalization of relations with Israel in an interview with CNN.

Outlets took Salam's quotes out of context, using only part of his answer to allege that he was in support of normalization, but without his demand that any such policy shift would be made only after the establishment of a Palestinian State. The online responses prompted the prime minister's office to issue a clarification. In the statement, the government urged the public to view the entire interview.

"Salam repeated his clear position that the only acceptable peace is one based on the Arab Peace Initiative and a two-state solution," the statement read. "Salam's positions are clear and cannot be subverted. Lebanon is committed to the Arab position. Normalization can only come after a Palestinian state is established."

A day after the prime minister's meeting with Berri, Salam said he invited Hezbollah's Parliament faction leader, Mohamed Raad, to meet with him at any time. "My door is always open," he said, but repeated the government's decision to limit arms in refugee camps and in the hands of Hezbollah operatives.

Lebanon was also trying to enlist Arab financial support. President Joseph Aoun visited Baghdad on Sunday and thanked the Iraqi government for providing his country with oil.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is due to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday, after a visit to Cairo and U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus is also expected to arrive in the region after rumors that she would soon be leaving her post.

IDF strikes in South Lebanon





The IDF continued its attacks on Hezbollah operatives in South Lebanon. Local outlets reported a strike on a vehicle and in a separate incident, at least one person was killed when his motorbike was attacked.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper posted a video showing Lebanese army troops removing a flag of the IDF's Golani brigade, hung in the south. Lebanese security services were also arresting suspected collaborators with Israel, according to reports in the Saudi press, including a hospital administrator in Nabatiyeh who was arrested by military and Hezbollah forces after allegedly providing Israel with names of the terror group's operatives.



