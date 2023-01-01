Israeli rabbi calls gay Knesset speaker 'diseased'

Rabbi Meir Mazuz, the rabbinic leader of Tunisian Jews in Israel spoke against newly appointed Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana during an online lecture on Saturday, calling him “diseased,” for being part of the LGBTQ community.
A closely affiliate of far right and religious political figures including Shas party leader Aryeh Deri and Religious Zionist party leader Bezalel Smotrich, Mazuz also commented on the annual LGBTQ pride parade in Israel, saying its participants were “beasts walking upright.”
“Close the windows and tell your children that this is a parade of beasts, and they shouldn’t look,” Mazuz said. “There are beasts here who walk upright.”
In another part of his lecture Mazuz insinuated that Ohana’s sexual orientation was the cause of the Meron stampede disaster in April 2021, in which 44 people were killed and as many as 150 injured. Ohana then acted as Public Security minister and was in charge of overseeing the event’s planning.
“Two years ago, something happened at Meron, and they say that the minister who was responsible for the event was touched with the disease. So, do we even need to question why it happened to us?” Mazuz said.
Itamar Ben-Gvir who is a disciple of Mazuz, said in a statement released by his office that Ohana was a worthy and principled man. "He loves and acts for the benefit of Israel. Humiliating and putting down people goes against the teachings of God,” the statement read.
Ohana, the first openly gay speaker said when he was sworn in that members of the LGBTQ community will not come to any harm despite anti-LGBTQ comments made by some of the coalition members.
“If there’s a boy or a girl watching the swearing-in of the government today, know that you can achieve whatever you want, no matter where you come from,” Ohana said. His partner and two children were present in the Knesset for the occasion.
Ohana was elected to be Knesset Speaker while anti-LGBTQ comments were made by some of the coalition members including Religious Zionist party MK Orit Strock.
Strock proposed a clause be added to the Prohibition of Discrimination in Products, Services, and Entry into Places of Entertainment and Public Places Law that would allow any private business to refuse to provide a service or product due to religious belief given a similar alternative is available in geographical proximity at a similar price.
Another Religious Zionist party MK Simcha Rothman then added that a hotel owner in Israel could choose not to provide services to gay people if doing so conflicts with his religious beliefs.
Ran Shalhavi, head of the Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel commented on Mazuz’s comments, saying his words enable violent acts against members of the LGBTQ community.
“Rabbi Mazuz exposes his violent and homophobic tendencies with vile remarks that would be better never to have been said regarding Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. Rabbi Mazuz, neither you nor your supporters will hold us back.” Shalhavi said.