Egyptian goals in Gaza ceasefire meeting highlight push for deal

As Qatari officials arrive in Egypt for key meetings on hostage release and ceasefire deal in Gaza, discussions focus on a 60-day truce, captive release, Hamas disarmament and the Strip's future governance: Some Hamas members will be exiled

Following reports that Hamas has accepted Egypt’s new ceasefire and hostage release deal proposal, a Palestinian source close to the Israel-Hamas negotiations told Ynet on Monday that talks are ongoing with no final decisions reached yet.
Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani is expected to arrive in Egypt to meet Hamas leaders and Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, with the source calling these meetings “an indication of progress.”
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani
(Photo: Omar AL-QATTAA/AFP, Reuters)
The openness of various Palestinian factions is seen as facilitating a comprehensive deal aimed at preventing a full Israeli takeover of Gaza and addressing the Strip’s governance and arms control.
The proposal includes a 60-day ceasefire within a framework to release all hostages, though it aligns with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s phased approach rather than Israel’s demand for an immediate comprehensive agreement.
The Palestinian source outlined key points under discussion, including the exile of some Hamas members, the establishment of a committee to manage Gaza and arms control acceptable to Israel, with the IDF overseeing storage processes, including duration and responsibility.
One figure targeted for exile is Izz a-Din Haddad, currently leading Hamas’ military wing following Mohammed Deif’s elimination. The source emphasized that arms control discussions delve into fine details—such as who controls the weapons, where they are surrendered and who gains access—though no final agreements exist.
Izz a-Din Haddad
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty
“These are complex talks aiming to create a mutually acceptable ceasefire framework and temporary arrangement for Gaza,” the source said. Egypt is seeking broad Arab consensus for its initiative, inviting Qatar’s leader to a meeting near El Alamein to present a pan-Arab proposal demanding Hamas’s consent.
The plan explicitly calls for Hamas to disarm and refrain from post-war Gaza governance, favoring the Palestinian Authority’s involvement—a move Israel is likely to oppose.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, speaking at a press conference at Rafah crossing with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa on Monday, reaffirmed Cairo’s stance.
“Egypt will continue supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. We send a message of solidarity from Rafah. Our position on the Palestinian issue is firm. We reject Israel’s statements about so-called ‘Greater Israel.’ Egypt has contributed 70% of aid entering Gaza and persists in ceasefire negotiations.”
