Qatari PM arriving in Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks as all wait for Hamas response to new proposal

Hamas has received a new ceasefire and hostage-release proposal and is expected to respond Monday, Qatar’s Al Araby news channel reported. The development coincides with a meeting in Cairo between Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani and Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad to discuss Israel’s stance on the updated Egyptian plan for a Gaza ceasefire.
Saudi reports indicate Hamas will hold a meeting in Cairo on Monday to review the new ceasefire proposal, with Al Arabiya noting that Palestinian factions have agreed to the proposal, though Hamas requested time for consultations.
Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese outlet Al-Akhbar reported that Sunday’s Cairo meeting between Rashad and Palestinian faction leaders aimed to “seriously address halting the war and aggression against the Palestinian people.”
Sources said Egypt presented a document similar to one previously rejected by Israel, with faction leaders promising to study it and respond soon. Meanwhile, sources told the outlet that U.S. President Donald Trump recently urged mediators to seize a “last chance” for a deal before Israel expands its Gaza operation, pressing Hamas for major concessions, including disarmament.
Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported that the proposal outlines a phased release of hostages and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, incorporating adjustments to Hamas’ latest response. Egypt has asked Hamas and other factions to remain in Cairo until an agreement is reached, blending partial and comprehensive solutions with U.S. guarantees.
Al-Araby sources confirmed the proposal as a framework deal with revisions to Hamas’ stance, noting that the terror group’s delegation will meet Qatar’s prime minister in Cairo. The acceptance occurred in the presence of Palestinian faction representatives, signaling a unified front.
Despite Israel’s demand for a comprehensive hostage deal, the current offer aligns with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s phased approach, ultimately aiming to free all hostages. However, opposition within the government, notably from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, challenges the plan, arguing it falls short of a full agreement.
The visit to Egypt of Qatar's leader underscores a coordinated push to pressure Hamas, effectively setting an ultimatum for the group. London-based pan-Arab news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat reported Sunday that terror groups in Gaza are considering relocating living hostages to Gaza City to link their fate to Israel’s plan to seize the city after evacuating its residents.
The report emerged amid mass protests across the country demanding a deal, as Israel awaits Hamas’ response while advancing its Gaza City strategy. Officially, Israel insists only on a comprehensive deal, though Jerusalem insiders hint at openness to a partial agreement behind closed doors.
Sources confirmed Hamas received the Egypt-Qatar proposal on Sunday with faction representatives present, urging a swift response. Last week’s talks involved Turkish mediation, proposing Israel’s demand for Hamas to disarm—a condition the group is unlikely to accept.
The plan to move hostages to Gaza City, despite its intended evacuation and potential takeover, remains under consideration, with no final decision. “The goal is to increase pressure on Israel and tie the hostages’ fate to Netanyahu’s decisions,” the outlet reported.