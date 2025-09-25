Netanyahu's flight path detours around Europe en route to UN speech in New York

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane took an unusual route Thursday as he traveled to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, in what appeared to be an effort to avoid flying over European countries—especially France.
According to publicly available flight tracking data, the prime minister's plane, "Wing of Zion," took the southernmost route possible, avoiding French and other European airspace entirely. Instead, it flew over the Mediterranean Sea, passed over Greece and Italy, then exited to the Atlantic Ocean via the Strait of Gibraltar.
The flight path was reportedly chosen to ensure the plane only crossed airspace of countries considered safe in the event of an emergency landing.
The decision was likely influenced by a desire to avoid French airspace, possibly due to tensions with President Emmanuel Macron and concern over the risk of enforcement of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant, should an emergency landing occur in a country that is party to the Rome Statute.
In contrast, the Israeli Pilots Association noted that an El Al commercial flight to New York departing around the same time took the usual, more economical route over central Europe, while the prime minister’s plane diverted south to mitigate potential risks.
In a separate unusual development, the Prime Minister’s Office convened an emergency tender committee via phone on Monday evening, ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, to approve a new expedited contract for an English-language spokesperson to accompany Netanyahu on the flight. The spokesperson, Shosh Bedrosian, was personally interviewed by Netanyahu and will receive a salary of 17,000 shekels (about $4,500) per month.
According to the tender committee protocol, Bedrosian is described as “a journalist with extensive international experience, including as an anchor for CBS,” and as “a native-level English speaker with unique skills in writing, presenting, and delivering newsworthy messages on camera.” The appointment was granted without a competitive tender, citing “special trust” and the urgency of the role. Journalists were not permitted to join the flight.
On the agenda: Speech at the UN and meeting with Trump
Netanyahu departed at 3 a.m. local time. The highlight of his visit will be his speech at the UN General Assembly on Friday, followed by a meeting Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. It will be the fourth meeting between the two leaders since Trump returned to office—and potentially the most consequential.
President Trump has made clear his desire for a swift end to the war. In his UN speech, he reiterated his demand for a comprehensive deal that would secure the release of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas, rejecting a phased approach. However, his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is continuing discussions with Qatari mediators over a possible staged deal, which would include the release of 10 living hostages and the return of half of the deceased, in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and continued negotiations.
In that context, Saudi outlet Al-Hadath reported Wednesday that a new American plan for Gaza is expected to be announced Thursday. According to the report, the plan includes ending the war and freeing the hostages, with provisions for a gradual Israeli withdrawal and the delivery of humanitarian aid via international organizations.