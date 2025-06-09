Vance: Suffering of hostages, Gazans in ongoing war is 'heartbreaking'

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance called the ongoing war in Gaza “heartbreaking” and urged an end to the fighting and more aid for Palestinian civilians.
In an interview with comedian Theo Von’s podcast, Vance said: “I am a human being, so when I look at these images, when I watch the videos, my heart breaks. There are innocent people—innocent Palestinians and innocent Israeli hostages—caught in terrible violence. We're doing everything we can to get them support and assistance, as much as humanly possible.”
Vance emphasized that Israel had been “attacked by a horrific terrorist organization” and said people often forget the war began with “a terrible terrorist attack that killed many innocent Israeli civilians.” He said the goal should be to reach a peace agreement that ensures Hamas can never strike Israel again, while also providing aid to innocent Palestinians. “In many ways, they’re stuck in the middle of this too,” he added.
He added the debate over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “stripping away our shared humanity,” adding: “I don’t like it. Many on the left ignore the massacre of Israeli civilians. But too many on the right dismiss the suffering of Palestinian children by saying they deserved it. That is wrong. If you have a soul, your heart should break for a suffering child."
Vance said President Donald Trump, whom he referred to as “the president of peace,” is deeply committed to resolving the war. “The longer it goes on, the more suffering and death take place. We’re not sitting back—we’re talking to everyone: Israel, Arab leaders, people from the Palestinian territories. It’s all diplomacy, all the time.”
He also criticized fellow Republicans who justify harm to Palestinians. “I have seen people on my side respond to footage of wounded children by saying it serves them right. That cannot be the response of a people who claim to stand for life and liberty."
Vance said Trump is strongly pro-Israel but understands that diplomacy is key. “To end any conflict, you have to talk to everyone. So they attacked him and they attacked me, for being ‘too pro-diplomacy.’ But if our taxpayers’ money is involved, we have to demand a real effort to solve this.”
When asked about accusations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, Vance rejected the claim. “I do not believe Israel is trying to murder every Palestinian. They are targeting a terrorist group that launched a brutal attack. War is a terrible thing, but this is not genocide."
Vance also cited criticism of U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff as an example of how the war has corrupted public discourse. “Steve is a deeply pro-Israel Jew who works every day to bring this war to an end. He is also a father who lost a child and a man who believes every life has value. To call him not pro-Israel enough is absurd and cruel."
Vance called such criticism “ridiculous,” saying: “I see him work every day. He’s a Jew who believes in Israel’s right to exist, but he’s also a man with a heart trying to stop the killing. When I say this debate is stripping away our humanity, I think about the constant attacks on Steve. This is a man who’s also a father—he lost a son to an overdose—and he’s someone who loves people, who believes in the value of human life and he’s doing a very good job.”