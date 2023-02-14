U.S. and European top diplomats express concern over settlement expansion policy

Foreign ministers of four European capitals and Washington released a joint statement on Tuesday in which they expressed their concerns over the Israeli government's decision to advance plans for the construction of 10,000 housing units in the West Bank.
Co-signed by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, British Secretary of State James Cleverly and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the authors of the letter also took issue with a plan to legalize nine wildcat outposts that were hitherto considered illegal by Israeli law.
"We – the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and Italy, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, and the Secretary of State of the United States – are deeply troubled by the Israeli government’s announcement that it is advancing nearly 10,000 settlement units and intends to begin a process to normalize nine outposts that were previously deemed illegal under Israeli law," the announcement read.
"We strongly oppose these unilateral actions which will only serve to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution.
We continue to support a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East, which must be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties. Israelis and Palestinians both deserve to live in peace, with equal measures of freedom, security, and prosperity.
We reaffirm our commitment to helping Israelis and Palestinians fulfill the vision of an Israel fully integrated into the Middle East living alongside a sovereign, viable Palestinian state. We continue to closely monitor developments on the ground which impact the viability of the two-state solution and stability in the region at large."
A day earlier, Secretary of State Blinken, who recently returned from a much-publicized Middle East tour, issued his own announcement on the matter in a similar vein.
"Like previous administrations, Democratic and Republican, we strongly oppose such unilateral measures, which exacerbate tensions and undermine the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution," the statement read.
Notwithstanding Blinken's announcement, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday visited Givat Harel, one of the outposts primed for legalization.
"The answer to terrorism is to continue building," Smotrich said in a press conference on-site.
"That is what we as a government and as a people must do. Settlements thrive thanks to the pioneers, with much love and determination.
We've authorized 10 outposts and we have the means to authorize more if required. My coalition partners understand this is the logical move. We're also committed to removing all restrictions on settlement expansion in Judea and Samaria. This area must be managed in accordance with the Israeli law applicable in all parts of Israel.
I am reminded of the beating we took when we showed up to establish Givat Harel and now I return as a minister, so for me, this has a sense of closure."