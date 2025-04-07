Panic and destruction in Ashkelon: Residents decry Hamas' heaviest rocket barrage in months

Ashkelon residents are still processing the aftermath of the heaviest rocket barrage fired from Gaza since fighting resumed , with 10 Hamas rockets launched and only five intercepted on Sunday. One rocket directly struck a residential neighborhood, causing significant damage.

At least 27 people were treated at Barzilai Medical Center, including 17 suffering from shock. Vehicles were damaged and windows and balconies were shattered by the blast. Rocket debris also landed near Shtulim and Nir Galim.

Footage of rockets landing in Ashkelon

Miriam Saada, 55, was injured while rushing to shelter. “I had just returned from shopping and was in the elevator when the siren started,” she said. “I ran, tripped and fell backwards, hitting my head. I couldn’t get up. I’m still dealing with head pressure from the fall. Thankfully, nothing was broken. Last time, it was just panic; this time it was a catastrophe.”

“I heard the explosion as if it was inside the house,” she added. “I fainted for a few moments. Now I’m on sick leave. I just hope we get the hostages back and the soldiers return safely. Thank God it wasn’t worse.”

Liat Avivi Basha, 49, was also hospitalized after suffering a panic attack. “I had just finished a dancing class, didn’t hear the siren properly and saw explosions overhead,” she recalled. “I left my car and ran into a building. As I opened the door, a massive explosion hit. My car was shredded by shrapnel, gas was leaking, glass shattered.”

“A man who entered seconds after me was wounded and bleeding. I’m a nurse, so I tried to help him while checking if I was hurt myself. It felt like a horror movie — flames, explosions all around. I planned to take him to the hospital but my car was destroyed. It was terrifying.”

2 View gallery Car destroyed by rocket hit

She continued: “I was taken to the ER by ambulance. Now I’m home, with ringing ears and headaches. We went to say a thanksgiving prayer this morning — it was a miracle. If the door had been locked or if I’d been next to the car, I wouldn’t be here. I’ve done this routine before but something told me to run. That split second saved my life.”

Avivi Basha criticized the government’s handling of the war. “This is no victory — not total, nor partial. We haven’t seen a win since October 7 . Hundreds of soldiers dead, rockets still falling. A real victory would’ve been bringing the hostages back on October 8 and wiping out Gaza. This is a colossal failure.”

Eliyahu Ventura, 36, who took shelter with Liat, was also hospitalized after suffering from shock. “I was on my way to a Torah class, talking to a friend on the phone when the siren went off,” he said.

“I pulled over and ran into a building. Seconds later — an explosion took place. Glass was everywhere. A guy who came in after me was hit in the head by shrapnel and covered in blood. I tried to calm him down while keeping myself together,” he said.

2 View gallery Scene where rocket fell in Ashkelon ( צילום: רוני גרין שאולוב )

“The car’s wrecked — there’s shrapnel everywhere, windshield blown out, damage to the engine,” he added. “I wasn’t ready for this. We keep giving Hamas leeway, pretending life’s back to normal — but it’s not.”

“They hit one in every two rockets. I was in total shock, only spoke to my girlfriend afterward. I’m still not myself. It was a miracle I survived. We need to hit Hamas with everything we’ve got. It’s insane that a terror group like that can launch rockets whenever it wants. We need to bring the hostages home,” according to Eliyahu.