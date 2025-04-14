Israeli actions in Gaza 'go beyond proportionate self-defense', EU top diplomat says

Israel has the right to defend itself, but its current actions go beyond proportionate self-defense, Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, told reporters on Monday.
Kallas acknowledged Israel's right to self-defense but added that its current conduct raises serious concerns. “Military actions must be proportionate,” she said, echoing similar remarks made during a visit to Israel last month.
Kallas, 47, formerly prime minister of Estonia, recently succeeded Josep Borrell, who was declared persona non grata by Israel due to his hardline stance during the Gaza war.
In a press conference held in Israel in March, Kallas reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself from threats including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, but stressed the importance of proportionality in military responses. In an interview with Ynet and its sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth during her visit to Jerusalem, she said the EU opposes U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal calling for the relocation of Gaza residents, a plan she said the bloc “does not support.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
While Kallas welcomed the Egyptian ceasefire and reconstruction initiative, she cautioned that the plan still requires clarification on several key points. “The first issue is funding — Gulf countries need to contribute more, as the EU currently provides the bulk of aid to the Palestinians,” she said.
“The second is governance in Gaza, which must be agreed upon with Israel. Hamas should have no role in managing Gaza, as it poses a security concern for Israel. The third is security — who will ensure there is no terrorism, so that we do not see another attack like October 7?”
Despite these challenges, Kallas called the Arab proposal “a good basis for dialogue and progress.”