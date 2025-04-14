Israeli actions in Gaza 'go beyond proportionate self-defense', EU top diplomat says

In a press conference held in Israel in March, Kallas reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself from threats including

Hamas

,

Hezbollah

and the

Houthis

, but stressed the importance of proportionality in military responses. In an interview with Ynet and its sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth during her visit to Jerusalem, she said the EU opposes

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal calling for the relocation of Gaza residents