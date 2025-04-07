Report: Egypt presents new Gaza ceasefire proposal offering release of 8 hostages

Egypt has presented a revised ceasefire proposal aimed at breaking the deadlock in hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas, according to the Saudi-owned, London-based newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat. The plan includes the release of eight Israeli hostages in exchange for a 40- to 70-day ceasefire, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The report said the hostages would be released incrementally—one per day over the course of a week—rather than all at once. The phased approach was reportedly included in response to Hamas’ demand for assurances that Israel would uphold the ceasefire once the hostage releases begin.

In return, Israel would suspend its military operations and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, as stipulated in a previous agreement reached in January. Talks on the second and third phases of a broader agreement would resume in parallel.

A Hamas delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo later Monday for talks with senior Egyptian officials, the Qatari newspaper The New Arab reported. The discussions are expected to focus on Egypt’s mediation efforts. Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya is reportedly leading the delegation.

Last week, a Hamas official said the group had no intention of responding to Israel’s latest counterproposal, which reportedly called for the release of 11 living hostages, including soldier Edan Alexander, who holds U.S. citizenship. Hamas, for its part, recently agreed to release five hostages but not more.

As the negotiations continue, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Washington with Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East and the U.S. point man on the hostage issue. Israeli officials indicated that a formal response to the Egyptian proposal could come after the meeting.

Witkoff’s presence in Washington has fueled speculation that the hostage issue will be a central topic in Netanyahu’s talks with Trump. Israeli sources said Witkoff’s involvement signals a coordinated American effort to pressure mediators—Qatar and Egypt—through Washington.

While the Trump administration has backed Israel’s renewed military operations, that support is not unlimited, particularly as the death toll in Gaza rises and international pressure grows. Trump is believed to be advancing a broader regional agenda that includes normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Achieving quiet in Gaza and resolving the hostage crisis are seen as essential to that effort, especially with a potential visit by Trump to Riyadh expected in the coming weeks.

Israeli officials view Washington’s direct involvement, and Witkoff’s in particular, as critical to increasing pressure on Hamas and speeding progress toward a deal. Netanyahu is expected to urge Trump to use his influence with regional partners and to publicly express strong American support for Israel’s position, in order to prevent Hamas from misjudging the alignment between the allies.

“There is movement within Hamas, and the military pressure is having an effect,” a senior Israeli official said Monday. “We’re making a significant effort to secure the release of as many hostages as possible, and we’re not ruling out the possibility of something happening before the holiday—but nothing is guaranteed. We’re dealing with monsters.”