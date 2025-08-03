Exclusive: Shocking images reveal scale of devastation in Syria’s Druze heartland

Syrian media reported new clashes on Sunday in the southern Sweida province, a stronghold of the Druze minority. According to outlets aligned with the regime of Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Druze armed factions attacked internal security forces operating on behalf of the regime.
One resident of the city, Muhannad Shahab al-Din, documented the aftermath, and the images speak for themselves.
The clashes reportedly took place near the village of Tel Hadid in the western part of the province, considered a strategic vantage point overlooking several villages. Reports claim Druze fighters seized the area, in what authorities called “a clear violation" of a brittle ceasefire that took effect last month after days of sectarian violence that has left over 1,300 people dead. Videos of the takeover quickly circulated on Syrian social media.
Later in the day, pro-regime channels reported the temporary closure of a humanitarian crossing east of the neighboring Daraa province, citing security concerns following “attacks by armed groups and violations of the Sweida ceasefire.”
On Saturday, the Syrian government held the first session of a new committee formed to investigate the violence in Sweida. Headed by Justice Minister Mizhar al-Wais, the committee claimed its mission is to “restore civil peace and stability for all segments of the Syrian people.”
According to the regime’s statement, the committee will begin investigations and meet with residents and victims in Sweida and Daraa “to uncover the truth and identify those responsible for the violence.”
While a relative calm has prevailed since the latest ceasefire, much of the region remains in ruins and desperate need of reconstruction. Over the weekend, anti-regime protests took place in Sweida, with demonstrators demanding international aid and the removal of the current government. In some footage, protesters were seen waving Israeli flags.
At the same time, the Syrian regime claims it is continuing efforts to assist in the area. State media reported ongoing civilian evacuations and the delivery of additional aid. Officials dismissed allegations of a siege as “false,” claiming humanitarian corridors had been opened in coordination with local and international groups.
Interior Ministry spokesman Nour al-Din al-Baba accused “illegal groups” of promoting the siege narrative to justify illicit arms and drug trafficking, saying they “exploit the humanitarian crisis for criminal purposes.”
Sweida resident: ‘This is a sectarian campaign of extermination’
While the regime presents one narrative, harsh voices from the ground tell another story. Muhannad Shahab al-Din documented the destruction in Sweida over the weekend. His footage shows charred vehicles, shattered windows and battle-scarred homes.
“I wanted to bear witness to the terror and crimes committed by the armed gangs that entered Sweida under the guise of the Syrian Army and public security,” he said. “In reality, these are terror cells operating under Al-Sharaa’s command. They massacred Druze civilians, burned homes and left their mark on the walls. They scrawled ISIS slogans on the buildings. I want the world to understand that the Druze are facing an act of sectarian genocide by the Sunni majority.”
According to Shahab al-Din, the assault is state-orchestrated: “This so-called transitional government claims it’s here to protect civilians—but in practice, it kills people based on their identity. In videos shared by their pages, you see them asking people about their religion before executing them. This isn’t a civil war between Druze and Bedouins—it’s a sectarian campaign of extermination.”
He called on the international community to intervene: “Our message to the world is simple—we need protection, aid and support. We thank the friendly nations that have stood by us, but we urge the global community to fulfill its duty to protect minorities. Right now, Sweida is being destroyed. There’s an economic, political and logistical siege. There isn’t even baby formula in the markets.”
According to him, the Druze armed group Men of Dignity is defending what’s left: “We must return to our homes. More than 100,000 people have been displaced from over 36 villages. It’s a systematic demographic shift led by al-Sharaa and his foreign minister, Asaad al-Shaibani.”
On the latest developments, he added: “Tel Hadid has been liberated. Al-Sharaa’s forces have been driven out. There’s progress by Druze fighters on multiple fronts.”