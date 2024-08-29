See rescued captive reunite with elderly mom

I missed my mother very much. I was afraid I would never see her again, after what I had gone through," Farhan Alkadi said after the moving reunion with his 85-year-old mother on Wednesday. "Thank God I came back and was able to embrace her. We are both alive. I would do anything for her, she is my life force."
Alkadi, his family said, was always very attached to his mother. He has not left her side since he came home. They chat, smile and hug. This was unexpected and a great joy."
Alkadi, 52 is a father to 11 children. He was abducted by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre, from his place of work in Kibbutz Magen, where he was a security guard in the packing plant.
"Every one of the hostages, no matter if they are Jewish or Arab, have a family waiting for them," he said when he was released from hospital. "I hope and pray this will end. I told Netanyahu to end it. This is to hard on everyone," he said.
He told his family about his time in captivity and how hard it was on him. He said he was isolated from the world and alone and rarely saw sunlight the entire time he was held in Gaza.