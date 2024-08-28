Rescued hostage Farhan Alkadi finally home after 10 months in Gaza

Farhan Alkadi's family awaits his arrival from the hospital ( Video: Hassan Shaalan )





Farhan Alkadi , who was rescued on Tuesday from a Hamas tunnel in southern Gaza , has been released from Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheba and returned home to his family in the Negev, who had been anxiously awaiting his return for over ten months.

Alkadi, a 52-year-old resident of the Bedouin community in the Negev and father of 11, was abducted on October 7 from Kibbutz Magen near the Gaza border, where he worked as a security guard at a packing house.

"We had no life without our father; it was so hard without him," said his son, Salah. "His return was the happiest surprise of our lives," he added, as a convoy of vehicles accompanied his father to a welcoming tent set up in his honor.

"He came back to us alive, even though we feared we might never hug him again. I feel like I've been reborn. Now we'll live life to the fullest and restore the joy and good feelings that my father lost over these months."

Alkadi's nephew expressed his astonishment at his uncle's return. "I was shocked when he came back—I didn't believe it until I hugged him. Honestly, I didn’t expect him to return alive." He added, "Everyone in the community feels like Farhan is their own son. He’s someone who always helps others and never harms anyone. I'm sure he’s willing to save lives and sacrifice his own for others."

After meeting Alkadi at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, where he was taken following his rescue, his relatives shared that he had lost significant weight, surviving mostly on bread and not eating every day.

"He’s on his feet and speaking coherently," they said. "He thought about his family constantly and never lost faith that he would make it out. We don’t know how he survived, but he did, and that’s what matters."

Alkadi's brother Hatem told Ynet in an interview that he was held in complete darkness and was unable to distinguish between day and night. "He was reborn," Hatem remarked.

Hatem spent the entire night at Soroka Medical Center by his brother's side. "I'm still at the hospital now. Thank God, he's physically okay, but it will take him time to process that this is all behind him," he said.

Hatem added that his brother is still coming to terms with his release after losing hope during his captivity. "You can hear in his voice that he can hardly believe he's out of Gaza after all this time. There were moments when he lost faith in ever escaping the darkness," Hatem explained.

He also noted that despite Farhan’s fluency in Arabic, it did not help his situation. "If it had made a difference, he would have been released in the earlier rounds. They treated him as an Israeli," Hatem said.

Farhan asked his brother to share a message on his behalf: "Even though I'm out, please remember there are still others in that darkness who need to be rescued." Farhan Alkadi is expected to be released from Soroka Medical Center later Wednesday.