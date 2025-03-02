The technician accused of offering Israel's nuclear secrets to Iran

He completed the National Technician Training Program, worked as a technician at a chemical factory — and offered to sell Iran information about the Dimona nuclear reactor.

Doron Bokobza, 29, a resident of Be'er Sheva and a technician by trade, is accused of initiating contact with the Islamic Republic and offering to sell its agents information, including claims that he had "access to the Nuclear Research Center" in Dimona. The indictment filed against him accuses him of contact with a foreign agent and transferring information to the enemy.

3 View gallery The nuclear research site in Dimona; Doron Bokobza ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

In an article published last year about students at the Technological College for Technicians in Be'er Sheva who completed the same National Technician Training Program, Bokobza was one of the interviewees. He then said: "From the moment I graduated from the college in July 2023, I was signed to a contract as an employee in the Instrumentation and Control department of Haifa Negev Technologies. I am currently a candidate for the only position in the country as the instrumentation manager of the new ammonia facility."

On his Facebook page, Bokobza shared, among other things, a post by former national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, titled "I Accuse," and shared: "I joined the struggle to save the Negev. As part of the struggle, the Barel Patrol is being established with the approval of the Israeli police, a patrol of volunteer fighters that will operate in the Negev to restore security to the residents. To establish the unit, we are conducting a crowdfunding campaign to purchase auxiliary equipment. I have taken upon myself a fundraising goal, and I would be happy if you could join. Any amount is welcome."

MK Almog Cohen of Ben-Gvir's hard right Otzma Yehudit party, who served as chairman of the Committee to Save the Negev, which Bokobza joined, claimed in response he's never heard of him.

Since October 7, Bokobza has published several posts calling for the release of Noa Argamani —a former hostage abducted from the Nova music festival during the October 7 terrorist attack and later rescued in a daring operation —and her partner Avinatan Or , who is still held captive.

In one of the posts, he wrote about his acquaintance with them: "Noa Argamani, where were we eight years ago? Smiling and laughing. Where were we five years ago, on some remote mountain in Bolivia. I rented a motorcycle, and you trusted me enough to climb a steep hill and photograph you looking at the Amazon River. Ah, Noa, how hard it was for me to see your abduction with Avinatan, my friend! A man I looked up to as a savior for me. Noa and Avinatan! I’m waiting for you! Return soon, safe and sound!"

3 View gallery Bokobza's Hebrew post supporting hostage Avinatan Or

Bokobza was arrested last month as part of a joint operation by Israel Police's serious crimes unit and the Shin Bet security agency after being suspected of contacting Iranian agents and carrying out missions under their direction in exchange for financial compensation.

The investigation revealed that Bokobza maintained contact with Iranian intelligence agents for several months and carried out security-related missions under their guidance, including photographing sensitive sites and transferring information.

Speaking to his Iranian handler, Bokobza claimed to have access to the Nuclear Research Center in Dimona and provided open-source information related to the facility. According to the indictment, Bokobza "initiated the contact, fully aware that he was in communication with an Iranian handler and that his actions could harm national security."

Bokobza, a former bailiff, contacted Iranian operatives via Telegram, reaching out to profiles displaying Iran’s national flag. From December until his arrest in February, he maintained contact with an Iranian agent, carrying out various tasks under the agent’s direction. As part of the operation, he opened a digital wallet, which received approximately $850 in cryptocurrency deposits.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

In December, Bokobza messaged an Iranian agent in Hebrew, writing, "I am Israeli, and I want to work with you." The agent later responded in English, asking about his motives. Bokobza cited financial struggles and dissatisfaction with the government. The agent then instructed him to prove his loyalty by filming himself on the street while making a specific hand gesture.

Later that day, Bokobza filmed himself driving through Be'er Sheva, making a "V" sign with his fingers. After sending the video, the Iranian agent transferred $65 to his digital wallet. Days later, the agent instructed him to film and photograph supermarket products—dairy items, fruits, vegetables and their prices—in exchange for $130. Bokobza then sent the agent an unexpected message: "You will not defeat us. The people of Israel live!"

3 View gallery Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ( Photo: Reuters )

Shortly after, Bokobza received another message from the same Iranian-linked profile, urging him to cooperate. "Work with us, we want to give you a lot of money. You will have a happy life without worries," the message read. He initially deleted the message and blocked the profile but later resumed contact.

In further exchanges, Bokobza falsely claimed to be an electronics engineer working at a classified facility. He sent the Iranian agent a Wikipedia screenshot detailing the Nuclear Research Center in Dimona. The agent responded with repeated messages, offering substantial financial rewards for his cooperation. Bokobza later proposed meeting the agent abroad.

Bokobza sent the Iranian agent a photo of a communication cabinet, claiming it was a key component “responsible for the heavy water.” The agent then requested an explanatory video. In exchange, Bokobza received $650 in cryptocurrency.

After learning about the arrests of two IDF reservists , accused of endangering national security over similar ties to Iranian handlers, Bokobza deleted his communications with the agent and blocked the profile. He later reversed the block and messaged the agent, writing, "Hey, sorry I blocked you, it’s just that two soldiers who worked with you were caught, so I preferred to delete everything."

In 2021, Bokobza voiced strong criticism over what he saw as the lenient treatment of convicted terrorists in Israeli prisons. "I served in the army, I was a combat soldier—three of the best years of my life! I pay taxes, they take from my hard-earned salary! And someone who murdered, who never paid taxes, who didn’t serve in the army (at least not the IDF), gets three kilograms of meat a week of their choice, a PlayStation and a premium TV package that rivals the best of Yes [a local satellite television provider]. I’m ashamed," he wrote.