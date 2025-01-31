$10,000 for Iron Dome video: Court charges two reservists for spying for Iran

Two IDF reservists Yuri Eliasfov, 22, and Georgi Andreyev, 21, were charged on Friday with collaborating with an Iranian foreign agent known as "Boaz" and carrying out actions intended to harm Israel’s national security.
Eliasfov is accused of aiding an enemy in war, providing information that could benefit the enemy, contact with a foreign agent, aggravated forgery and other offenses. Andreyev is charged with contact with a foreign agent, vandalism and tampering with evidence. Neither has a previous criminal record.
According to the indictment filed in Haifa District Court, Eliasfov served as a technician in the Iron Dome air defense system and later during his reserve service, while Andreyev was a technician at the Israeli Air Force's operations center and also served in reserves. The two have been friends for years.
The two spray-painted pro-Iranian graffiti in public places across Israel in exchange for $100 in cryptocurrency, photographed the creation and sent the images to "Boaz" before erasing part of the text.
Eliasfov allegedly sent "Boaz" blurred images of sites he claimed were military locations, receiving payment. He later offered to sell him weapons.
Between November 1-3 last year, while on reserve duty, Eliasfov recorded the Iron Dome radar screen, capturing classified data on the system’s location. He sent "Boaz" an edited clip containing highly classified information and offered the full video for $10,000, demanding an $800 advance payment.
During his compulsory service, Eliasfov allegedly took eight photos of Iron Dome’s computer systems containing classified data and stored them on his phone, knowing they were highly confidential.
"Boaz" reportedly believed Eliasfov was a commander in the IDF’s elite Egoz unit with military connections. The Iranian agent expressed interest in Israeli Air Force bases, aircraft and specifically Nevatim Airbase, targeted in an Iranian attack last October.
Eliasfov falsely claimed he knew a soldier at Nevatim and could obtain information. "Boaz" asked him to verify how many aircraft were damaged in the attack, photograph the base and obtain flight speed and altitude data. Eliasfov agreed, knowing "Boaz" was an Iranian agent.
He asked a reservist friend about Israeli Air Force flight times to Iran and damage from the attack. The friend, unaware, directed him to search online. Eliasfov later found public data, calculated flight times, and sent "Boaz" the results.
Unable to confirm Nevatim’s damage, he fabricated information and received $146 in cryptocurrency. He also sent blurred images, falsely claiming they were of Nevatim, for which he received $94.
Eliasfov further claimed to know a female soldier who had access to classified information. He then forged a document with the IDF emblem and "classified" label, making it appear to be a summary of a planned ground incursion into Lebanon last November. He received $296 and another $90 in cryptocurrency for it.
He also sent "Boaz" images of a drone and the IDF’s headquarters base in Tel Aviv, downloaded from the internet. Additionally, he offered to sell "Boaz" an M16 rifle, three magazines and 50 rounds but the agent declined.
The prosecution has requested the court extend their detention until the end of legal proceedings against them.