Trump says Iran talks could resume as soon as Friday

U.S. President Donald Trump said talks between the United States and Iran could resume as soon as Friday, raising the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough following days of mediation efforts, according to the New York Post.
Trump told the newspaper in a text message that renewed negotiations are “possible,” after Pakistani sources said discussions could take place within the next 36 to 72 hours.
The report said Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator, has continued diplomatic contacts with Tehran and sees signs of progress toward another round of talks.
The developments come a day after Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran, saying it would remain in place until Tehran presents what he called a “unified proposal.”
In a post on Truth Social cited by the New York Post, Trump said he had ordered the U.S. military to maintain its naval blockade while remaining prepared for further action, adding the ceasefire would continue until Iran submits its proposal and talks are concluded.
Pakistani sources told the newspaper the ceasefire is holding despite heightened rhetoric, with no military escalation so far, and described Pakistan as the key intermediary in efforts to restart negotiations.
No official date has been confirmed, and gaps remain between Washington and Tehran, particularly over Iran’s nuclear program and U.S. demands regarding uranium enrichment, the report said.