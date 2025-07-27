Tehran drops espionage charges, but 5 Iranian Jews still in custody

There has been a development in the case of 16 Iranian Jews arrested following the conclusion of Operation Rising Lion. Five of them remain in custody, having been detained during the 12-day war with Israel. According to sources familiar with the matter, those still imprisoned are being held for either posting or liking social media content critical of the regime.
Dr. Homayoun Sameh, the sole Jewish representative in Iran’s parliament, said that, following a two-hour meeting with the president of the Revolutionary Guard Court in Tehran, it was agreed that three of the four detainees in the capital would be released on bail. “We hope the fourth will also be released soon,” he said.
Regarding the 11 detainees from Alborz Province, Sameh noted, “Fortunately, five women were released on bail last week following my ongoing efforts. Additionally, three men were released a few days earlier. The espionage charges against all detainees in Tehran have been dropped.”
He added, “We are scheduled to meet with the president of the court in Alborz Province to discuss the remaining cases. We are hopeful that, with continued cooperation, those issues will also be resolved in the near future.”
Sameh also addressed the case of a detainee in Shiraz. “Together with the head of the Jewish community in Shiraz, we are following the case closely and hope for a positive resolution. These developments are the result of sustained and serious efforts on my part, in close coordination with law enforcement, the judiciary, parliamentary representatives, security services, and other relevant bodies. I am deeply grateful to all involved,” he said, adding: “We continue to work toward the swift release of all detainees and a full resolution of this matter.”
At the onset of the conflict, at least 35 members of Iran’s Jewish community—from Tehran, Shiraz and other cities—were detained for questioning on suspicion of ties to Israel. Most have since been released, some immediately after the hostilities ended, but five remain in custody as efforts to secure their release continue.
Alongside Jewish detainees, Iranian authorities also arrested members of other minority groups during the military operation, including Azeris, Kurds and Baháʼís, on suspicion of collaborating with Israel.
These arrests stand in stark contrast to the Islamic Republic’s official narrative, which claims to uphold equal rights for Jewish citizens. Though the regime has long portrayed itself as a protector of Jewish civil rights, members of the community report facing “unprecedented pressure” in recent weeks.