Israeli troops wound 2 Palestinians in clashes near Jenin

The IDF raided the village of Yamun on Monday, in search of terror suspects, wounding at least two, in exchanges of fire.

Israeli troops have been operating on the West Bank , in search of suspects or accomplices linked to the deadly terror attacks on Israelis in recent weeks. At least 25 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces.

Dozens of Palestinians started throwing rocks and explosives at the troops as they entered the village. The soldiers returned fire.

"The soldiers responded with live ammunition toward the suspects who hurled explosive devices," the military said in a statement.

The two wounded men were hospitalized, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Jenin is considered a stronghold of Palestinian militants. Israeli forces often come under fire when operating in the area. Even the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security matters, appears to have little control.

The IDF raids on the West Bank, had been suspended over the Passover holiday in order to limit conflicts with the local population, but were resumed on Monday after violent clashes broke out in Jerusalem's al Aqsa mosque compound.

The site opened to Jewish visitors on Sunday morning, sparking protests by Palestinian youth and calls for Hamas to launch rockets at Israel and for their brethren to launch attacks against Jews.

Police were on high alert in Jerusalem, ahead of the Priestly Blessing (Birkat Kohanim) at the Western Wall on Monday, where only 3,000 people came to pray, in comparison to the 15,000 or so, usually present.

On Sunday, Palestinians threw stones at three public buses en route to the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Seven people were moderately injured, amongst them a 13-year-old girl.

Also on Sunday, four Jewish men wrapped in prayer shawls were physically attacked in the Old City, while on their way to the Western Wall, in what looked like a planned ambush.

Two suspects were arrested, and the victims were largely unharmed. "They surprised us from all directions and beat us with punches and kicks," one of them said.

After footage of an Israeli police officer beating what appeared to be an innocent man standing next to a young child, went viral, Member of Knesset Ahmad Tivi slammed the officers conduct. The police refused to respond to the video



